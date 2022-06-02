K-Wings Submit Protected List

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced the club's Protected List submission to the league office ahead of the 2022-23 season on Thursday.

The K-Wings' Protected List includes 28 players, consisting of two goaltenders, 12 defensemen and 14 forwards who signed contracts with Kalamazoo before or during the 2021-22 season.

Here is Kalamazoo's official Protected List:

Kalamazoo Wings Protected List

Goaltenders (2): Trevor Gorsuch & Jake Kielly

Defensemen (12): Nick Bruneteau, Ryan Cook, Cody Corbett, Michael Davies, Andrew DeBrincat, Ian Edmondson, Eric Kattelus, Jeremy Masella, Brenden Miller, Justin Murray, Tyler Rockwell,

Collin Saccoman

Forwards (14): Dean Balsamo, Kyle Blaney, Erik Bradford, Raymond Brice, Anthony Collins, Mitch Hults, Max Humitz, Matheson Iacopelli, Logan Lambdin, Greg Mauldin, Tanner Nagel, Denis Smirnov, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15. Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

