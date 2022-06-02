Icemen Announce Protected List

June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today their protected list of players. This is the first of a several step process for ECHL teams to begin building their rosters for the 2022-2023 season. The following 23 players have been placed on the Icemen's protected list:

Goaltenders (1)

Charles Williams

Defensemen (9)

Sean Giles

Jacob Friend

Brandon Fortunato

Austin McEneny

Victory Hadfield

Jacob Panetta

Kyle McKenzie

Pavel Vorobei

Jake Cass

Forwards (13)

Abbott Girduckis

Brendan Harris

Derek Lodermeier

Ara Nazarian

Sam Sternschein

Luke Lynch

Travis Howe

Craig Martin

Ben Hawerchuk

Christopher Brown

Vladislav Mikhalchuk

Nick Saracino

Pascal Aquin

(Please note that players under a NHL or AHL contract are not eligible to placed on this list).

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

--

Full and partial season packages for the 2022-2023 season are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.