Adirondack Thunder Announce 2022 Protected List

June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced their 2022 protected list. The list consists of 16 forwards, 12 defensemen, and three goaltenders.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

See below for the list of protected players:

FORWARDS:

Alex Carrier

Shane Harper

Billy Jerry

Colin Long

Pete MacArthur

Frankie Melton

Danick Paquette

Nick Rivera

Ryan Roth

Matt Salhany

Ryan Smith

Luke Stevens

Mike Szmatula

Sebastian Vidmar

Ryan Walker

Shawn Weller

DEFENSEMEN:

Ivan Chukarov

Jarrod Gourley

Jake Hamilton

Chris Lijdsman

Jimmy Mazza

Trey Phillips

Rourke Russell

Jake Ryczek

Kyle Thacker

Tim Theocharidis

Blake Thompson

GOALIES:

Brandon Kasel

Conor O'Brien

Alex Sakellaropoulos

