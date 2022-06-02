Royals Announce 2022 Protected List

June 2, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals huddle along the bench

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals huddle along the bench(Reading Royals)

The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Thursday the team's 2022 protected list. Reading has retained the rights to 23 players. Eighteen of the players on the list skated for the Royals in the 2021-22 season. Season memberships and group and flex tickets are now available for the team's 21st season by calling 610-898-7825 and visiting royalshockey.com.

Forwards (13): Frank DiChiara, Kevin Conley, Kenny Hausinger, Trevor Gooch, Brayden Low, Grant Cooper, Thomas Ebbing, Patrick Bajkov, Jackson Cressey, Jacob Pritchard, Zane Franklin, Corey Mackin, Matt Schmalz

Defensemen (8): Garrett Cecere, Patrick McNally, Garret Cockerill, Dominic Cormier, Mike Chen, Mike Crocock, Aaron Titcomb, Rob Michel

Goaltender (2): Hayden Hawkey, Logan Flodell

-

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2021-22 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2021-22, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2021-22 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

-

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.