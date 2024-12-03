Thunder Add Forward Mitch Walinski
December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Mitch Walinski to a standard player contract.
Walinski, 26, played 49 games last season with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and recorded seven goals and four assists for 11 points. Last season, the Lincoln, Rhode Island native appeared in ten games for Atlanta and had four points after finishing his collegiate career at NCAA (D3) Salve Regina University. Walinski recorded an assist in his first professional game with Atlanta and scored his first professional goal during his second game with the Gladiators.
During his four years at Salve Regina University, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward totaled 37 goals and 28 assists for 65 points in 61 games.
