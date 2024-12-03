Thunder Add Forward Mitch Walinski

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Mitch Walinski to a standard player contract.

Walinski, 26, played 49 games last season with the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators and recorded seven goals and four assists for 11 points. Last season, the Lincoln, Rhode Island native appeared in ten games for Atlanta and had four points after finishing his collegiate career at NCAA (D3) Salve Regina University. Walinski recorded an assist in his first professional game with Atlanta and scored his first professional goal during his second game with the Gladiators.

During his four years at Salve Regina University, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound forward totaled 37 goals and 28 assists for 65 points in 61 games.

The Thunder return home Wednesday against Worcester and Friday against Norfolk!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.