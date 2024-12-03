Back in the Win Column: Tahoe Downs Allen in Thrilling OT Victory

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Simon Pinard entered Tuesday's bout with the Allen Americans on a three-game goal streak. And he was determined to make it four, even if it took overtime.

The Tahoe Knight Monsters defeated Allen 4-3 in OT in a back-and-forth affair that included three lead changes and two separate comebacks. Pinard called game in the extra frame, and netminder Jesper Vikman rebounded with a strong showing, saving 22 of 25 shots seen.

After getting blitzed in back-to-back contests against Idaho coming into this game, this was a crucial win for Tahoe, who will now look to gain some momentum in a four-game week.

The beginning of the first period was a nightmare for the Tahoe. While they were on the power play in the opening five minutes, Allen's Spencer Asuchak sprung a breakaway and ripped it past Vikman to give them a 1-0 lead.

But eight minutes later, Troy Loggins would notch the equalizer on a deflection from an Elijah Vilio drive. It was his fifth goal of the season, and it came at the exact right time for Tahoe. Vilio himself was a standout offensively in this game with the assist and multiple high-danger chances created.

In the second period, Anthony Collins gave the Knight Monsters the lead with a wicked wrister through a screen for his second goal of the season. But the Americans would equalize with a Matt Duarte one-timer seven and a half minutes later to make it 2-2.

The buzzer sounded after 40 minutes with Tahoe being outshot 18-15 against an Americans team that was allowing the most shots on goal per game across the entire ECHL. But both teams were playing relatively evenly after two periods

That did not continue in the third period, as the Knight Monsters dominated Allen in terms of shots on goal with an 18-7 differential. But the Americans were able to take the lead on an excellent rush through traffic, and Brayden Guy potted his fourth goal of the year to make it 3-2.

Just two minutes later however, Patrick Newell tipped in a shot from Logan Nelson on the backdoor to equalize. And time ticked down in the third to bring on overtime hockey for Tahoe on the road.

With the Knight Monsters on the power play, it only took them 49 seconds to end the game. Sloan Stanick worked the defense to the left and found Pinard wide open on the ride for a one-timer that sealed the deal.

Pinard had taken a staggering eight shots before that final strike, and each one, including multiple one-time blasts, had been stonewalled by Allen netminder Anson Thornton. But this time was different, and he put Tahoe over the top.

Tahoe will look to execute a series sweep over Allen on Wednesday night at 5:10 pm. And don't forget, after every Knight Monsters home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline for wood-fired pizza, self-serve beer, and great scenery.

