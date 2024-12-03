Thunder Weekly, December 3, 2024

Wichita Thunder celebrate a goal

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita continued an eight-game homestand last week against Worcester and Kansas City. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, built by BC Construction & Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 27

Worcester at Wichita, 1-0 L

Friday, November 29

Worcester at Wichita, 3-2 L

Saturday, November 30

Worcester at Wichita, 6-2 W

Sunday, December 1

Kansas City at Wichita, 4-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, December 5

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Buy Tickets .

WICHITA

HOME: 8-6-1-0

AWAY: 2-4-0-0

OVERALL: 10-10-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Streak: 0-1-0-0

Rank: T-3rd, Mountain Division, 21 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stinil, 10

Assists: Bates, Stinil, 14

Points: Stinil, 24

+/-: Bates, +14

PIM: Boucher, 23

HOME COOKIN' - Wichita closes its eight-game homestand on Thursday night against Allen. The Thunder are currently 4-3 over the current stretch of games played at INTRUST Bank Arena. At home, Wichita is 8-6-1-0 this season, which leads the league in wins on home ice.

200 - Michal Stinil recorded an assist on Sunday, giving him 200 ECHL points for his career. He's second in points (24), tied for fifth in goals (10), second in shots (82) and tied for 10th in plus/minus (+12). Stinil will be missing Thursday's game due to a suspension.

KNEEN AND TOES - Nolan Kneen played in his 200th ECHL game on Saturday night. The fifth-year blueliner recorded his first goal of the year, which ended up being the game-winner. Kneen has 10 points (1g, 9a) in 20 games this season.

SEASON HIGH - Trevor Gorsuch earned his second win of the year on Saturday night. He stopped a season-high 48 shots. The veteran netminder from St. Louis, Missouri is 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .959 save percentage.

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates tallied his third goal of the season on Sunday afternoon. It was his first marker since November 2. Bates has points in back-to-back games. He is tied for third in plus/minus (+14).

THREE BALL - Jay Dickman recorded a season-high three assists on Saturday night. His performance was also a season-high for points in a game for the veteran forward this season. Dickman has 20 points (9g, 11a) in 21 games this year.

100 - Dillon Boucher played in his 100th ECHL game on Friday night. The Thunder captain has been named as the Glassrattler of the Game in the majority of home contests this season.

FIRSTS - Braden Hache registered his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. He also added an assist in the contest. The rookie defenseman has eight points (1g, 7a) in 10 games since joining the Thunder.

SHOTS, SHOTS, SHOTS - Thunder goalies have seen a lot of rubber in the last four games. Wichita has allowed 40 or more shots in four-straight outings. Aaron Dell is fifth in the league in saves (350). As a team, the Thunder as a team have a .919 save percentage while stopping 672 shots.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for first with five power play goals...Joe Carroll has seven points in his last six games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 11th in scoring for blueliners (11)...Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 8-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

