Florida Everblades Announce Winter Retro Jersey Auction
December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will host a virtual auction on the DASH app for game-worn Winter Retro jerseys this week. The auction will open on Wednesday, December 4th at 10:00 AM. All net proceeds from this virtual auction will be donated to Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation. To view the auction, visit HERE.
The Everblades will be sporting the specialty jerseys on Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation at Hertz Arena as they face the Jacksonville Icemen. To purchase tickets for the game, visit HERE.
Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account to bid on the auction. The auction will feature three groups of players, each with a starting bid and a buy-it-now option, differing for each player. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group auction closes. The three groups are as follows:
GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3
Cole Moberg #2 Anton Malmstom #3 Kade Landry #5
Sean Allen #4 Jordan Sambrook #6 Logan Lambdin #7
Santino Centorame #8 Isaac Nurse #11 Andrew Fyten #12
Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15 Colton Hargrove #17
Blank #16 Mike O'Leary #19 Oliver Chau #20
Ben Brar #18 Alex Kile #23 Kyle Neuber #24
Riese Zmolek #21 Tyler Kobryn #27 Adrien Bisson #29
Kyle Betts #26 Connor Doherty #28 Cam Johnson #33
David Tendeck #30 Will Cranley #31 Gary Haden #37
Jesse Lansdell #34 Colin Theisen #43 Kris Myllari #44
Jeremie Biakabutuka #55 Swampee #00 Marc-Andre Gaudet #45
The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 PM Saturday, December 7th. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 PM Saturday, December 7th. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 PM Sunday, December 8th.
The jerseys will be autographed by the player if available unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the DASH table in front of section 108.
The next home game for the Everblades will be Saturday, December 7th at 7:00 PM against the Jacksonville Icemen.
