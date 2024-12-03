South Carolina's Suzdalev Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Alexander Suzdalev of the South Carolina Stingrays

(South Carolina Stingrays) Alexander Suzdalev of the South Carolina Stingrays(South Carolina Stingrays)

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Alexander Suzdalev of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

Suzdalev scored two goals and added six assists for eight points in three games last week.

The 20-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday, dished out two assists in a 5-2 victory against Greenville on Friday and had another goal and two assists in a 5-1 win at Orlando on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Washington, Suzdalev is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 16 points (5g-11a) in 13 games with the Stingrays this season while also skating in one American Hockey League game with Hershey.

Prior to turning pro, Suzdalev tallied 111 points (47g-64a) in 96 career games in the Western Hockey League with Regina and Saskatoon. He also had three points (2g-1a) in 18 games with HV71 Jonkoping and Mora IK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2).

On behalf of Alexander Suzdalev, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.