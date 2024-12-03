Worcester Railers HC Announce Multiple Transactions

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager & Associate Head Coach Nick Tuzzolino, announced today that defensemen Christian Krygier and Cam McDonald were loaned to the Worcester Railers from the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League. The Railers have also announced that defenseman Andrew Nielsen has been traded to the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for future considerations.

Krygier, 24, returns to the Railers after being called up during the team's opening weekend on October 20th. Krygier played in seven games for the Bridgeport Islanders so far this season, totaling two assists, six penalty minutes, and a -5 rating after playing in the Railers season opener on. He played in 31 games for the Railers last year, recording eleven points (2G, 9A). Krygier previously played in two games for the Bridgeport Islanders at the end of the 22-23 season when he concluded his five year collegiate career at Michigan State University. Krygier played in the Railers home opener on Saturday, October 19th.

McDonald, 23, played in three games for the Bridgeport Islanders during his time in the AHL. He first played in nine games for the Railers this season to open up his professional career. He had five assists, four penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating to start the year. McDonald was on a three-game point streak to start the season, recording four assists and leading the team in points at the time.

Nielsen, 28, came to the Railers after having played in ten games for the Allen Americans where he had five assists and 16 penalty minutes. Nielsen played in all three games for the Railers against the Wichita Thunder over Thanksgiving weekend, helping to win two out of three games with two penalty minutes and a -4 rating.

