Defenseman Jon McDonald Recalled by Hershey Bears

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Jon McDonald has been recalled by Hershey.

McDonald, 26, is in his second season of professional hockey. The 6-0, 181-pound blueliner has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 12 games this season. McDonald and Jordan Klimek are the only Stingray defensemen who have not accumulated any penalty minutes this season.

The Livonia, Michigan native was a vital member of the Stingrays defense core last season, skating in 64 games for South Carolina and posting a +2 rating while tallying 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists). He has yet to play a game in the AHL, but he was a black ace for Hershey during their Calder Cup Championship run last season.

