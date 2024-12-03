Grizzlies Acquire Andrew Nielsen in a Trade with Worcester

(Utah Grizzlies) Utah Grizzlies defenseman Andrew Nielsen(Utah Grizzlies)

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired defenseman Andrew Nielsen from the Worcester Railers in exchange for forward Reed Morison.

Nielsen scored 27 points (8 goals, 19 assists) in 36 games with Utah in the 2021-22 season. The following year he was named to the 2023 ECHL All-Star team as he scored 41 points (9 goals, 32 assists) and had 166 penalty minutes in 47 games for Utah in the 2022-23 season. Nielsen tied a team record for assists in a single game as he had 6 at Kansas City on November 5, 2022.

Nielsen has 258 games of American Hockey League experience over a nine season stretch, scoring 21 goals and 64 assists. He was a member of the 2018 Calder Cup champion Toronto Marlies. In 96 career ECHL games Nielsen has 17 goals and 56 assists. Nielsen was drafted in the third round (65th overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Morison appeared in 3 games with Utah this season and had 1 assist with a +1 rating and 2 penalty minutes.

The Grizzlies will host the Kansas City Mavericks on December 4, 6-7. Face-off all 3 nights are at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Friday and Saturday nights are Healthcare Appreciation Weekend presented by U of U Health.

