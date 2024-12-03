Glads Deal Forward Joshua Boyer to Bloomington

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has traded forward Joshua Boyer to the Bloomington Bison, in exchange for future considerations.

Boyer, 25, first joined the Gladiators on March 27th, after completing his collegiate career with St. Lawrence University. Playing in eight games last season, Boyer registered two points (1 goal, 1 assist). This season, the Wasilla, Alaska native appeared in 11 games with Atlanta, and did record a point.

The Gladiators return to action on Friday, December 6th, when the club battles the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Enmarket Arena. Catch all the action on MixLR and Flo Hockey!

