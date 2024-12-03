Alexander Suzdalev Named ECHL Player of the Week

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The ECHL announced today that Alexander Suzdalev of the South Carolina Stingrays is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 25-Dec. 1.

Suzdalev led the Stingrays in scoring last week, recording two goals and six assists for eight points in South Carolina's last three games.

The 20-year-old had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win at Jacksonville on Wednesday, dished out two assists in a 5-2 victory against Greenville on Friday, and had another goal and two assists in a 5-1 win at Orlando on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with the Washington Capitals, Suzdalev is tied for sixth among ECHL rookies with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 13 games with the Stingrays this season. He has also skated in one American Hockey League game with the Hershey Bears, helping the Bears earn a 6-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds on October 26.

Drafted 70th overall by Washington in 2022, Suzdalev tallied 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists) in 66 games for the WHL's Regina Pats in 2022-23. That season, he led WHL rookies in goals, assists, and points and ranked tied for 11th among all skaters in scoring. Suzdalev was named the WHL Rookie of the Month for December and February, the only player to earn the honor twice during the 2022-23 season. He added 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in seven playoff games with Regina, which ranked third on the team.

In 2023-24, Suzdalev notched 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 30 games for the WHL's Saskatoon Blades. He also skated in 13 games for Mora IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan league, the second-highest league in the Swedish ice hockey system.

Born in Khabarovsk, Russia, Suzdalev has competed internationally for Sweden. In 2022, Suzdalev won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships.

On behalf of Suzdalev, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 51,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

