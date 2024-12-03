Tahoe Knight Monsters Make Their First-Ever Visit to DFW

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-6-1-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the first ever meeting between the two teams. Tahoe resumes their road trip after playing three games in Idaho last week.

Winning Road Trip: The Americans took four of six points against the Rapid City Rush last weekend winning back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Marco Costantini led the charge for Allen on Saturday night, stopping 35 of 36 Rapid City shots to earn the win. After a scoreless opening period, the Americans jumped on the board first in the second period, as Easton Brodzinski scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, to put Allen up 1-0. Rapid City tied the game less than a minute later as Tyler Burnie put a backhander through the five-hole past Marco Costantini, for the only Rush goal of the night. Mark Duarte broke the tie later in the second period, scoring his second goal of the night. It would prove to be the game winner against his former team. Neither team scored a power play goal in the game. Rapid City went 0-for-5, while the Americans were unsuccessful in their only opportunity.

Top 3: The Americans Power Play ranks third overall in the ECHL at 25.5 % (12-for-47). Kyle Crnkovic, Spencer Asuchak, and Easton Brodzinski are tied for the team lead with three power play goals each. Kyle Crnkovic is tied for the league lead with 10 power play points.

First Ever Meeting: The Americans welcome the Tahoe Knight Monsters to Allen tonight for the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Tahoe enters tonight's series coming off a three-game road swing in Idaho, where they dropped two of the three games. Tahoe is fifth overall in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of the Americans. Tonight, and Wednesday will be the Knight Monsters only two regular season games in Allen this season.

Brodzinski Continues Hot Stretch: Easton Brodzinski scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season last Saturday. He has produced two or more points in four of his last five games. He is tied for second overall on the team with 18 points (10 goals and 8 assists).

Americans trade for a Goalie: The Allen Americans acquired goaltender Logan Neaton on Sunday afternoon. Neaton played in two games for the Kalamazoo Wings this season and had a record of 0-2, with a 5.10 GAA. He is a former draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets selected 144th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Comparing Allen and Tahoe:

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-3-3

Away: 5-3-0

Overall: 7-6-3

Last 10: 6-2-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (10) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (20) Brayden Watts

+/-: (6) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (21) Artyom Kulakov

Tahoe Knight Monsters:

Home: 6-3-1-1

Away: 2-3-0-0

Overall: 8-6-1-1

Last 10: 5-4-0-1

Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:

Goals: (10) Simon Pinard

Assists: (9) Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes

Points: (16) Simon Pinard

+/-: (+5) Bear Hughes and Cal Kiefiuk

PIM's (21) Samuel Mayer

