Tahoe Knight Monsters Make Their First-Ever Visit to DFW
December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-6-3-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Tahoe Knight Monsters (8-6-1-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the first ever meeting between the two teams. Tahoe resumes their road trip after playing three games in Idaho last week.
Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald
Producer: Tyler Luker
Stats: John Beifuss and Mason Garcia
Editor: Sara Farmer
Social Media: Alyssa Santos
Next Home Game: 12/4/24 vs. Tahoe 7:10 PM CST
Winning Road Trip: The Americans took four of six points against the Rapid City Rush last weekend winning back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday. Marco Costantini led the charge for Allen on Saturday night, stopping 35 of 36 Rapid City shots to earn the win. After a scoreless opening period, the Americans jumped on the board first in the second period, as Easton Brodzinski scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season, to put Allen up 1-0. Rapid City tied the game less than a minute later as Tyler Burnie put a backhander through the five-hole past Marco Costantini, for the only Rush goal of the night. Mark Duarte broke the tie later in the second period, scoring his second goal of the night. It would prove to be the game winner against his former team. Neither team scored a power play goal in the game. Rapid City went 0-for-5, while the Americans were unsuccessful in their only opportunity.
Top 3: The Americans Power Play ranks third overall in the ECHL at 25.5 % (12-for-47). Kyle Crnkovic, Spencer Asuchak, and Easton Brodzinski are tied for the team lead with three power play goals each. Kyle Crnkovic is tied for the league lead with 10 power play points.
First Ever Meeting: The Americans welcome the Tahoe Knight Monsters to Allen tonight for the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Tahoe enters tonight's series coming off a three-game road swing in Idaho, where they dropped two of the three games. Tahoe is fifth overall in the Mountain Division, one point ahead of the Americans. Tonight, and Wednesday will be the Knight Monsters only two regular season games in Allen this season.
Brodzinski Continues Hot Stretch: Easton Brodzinski scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season last Saturday. He has produced two or more points in four of his last five games. He is tied for second overall on the team with 18 points (10 goals and 8 assists).
Americans trade for a Goalie: The Allen Americans acquired goaltender Logan Neaton on Sunday afternoon. Neaton played in two games for the Kalamazoo Wings this season and had a record of 0-2, with a 5.10 GAA. He is a former draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets selected 144th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Comparing Allen and Tahoe:
Allen Americans:
Home: 2-3-3
Away: 5-3-0
Overall: 7-6-3
Last 10: 6-2-2
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (10) Easton Brodzinski
Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic
Points: (20) Brayden Watts
+/-: (6) Spencer Asuchak
PIM's: (21) Artyom Kulakov
Tahoe Knight Monsters:
Home: 6-3-1-1
Away: 2-3-0-0
Overall: 8-6-1-1
Last 10: 5-4-0-1
Tahoe Knight Monsters Leaders:
Goals: (10) Simon Pinard
Assists: (9) Sloan Stanick and Bear Hughes
Points: (16) Simon Pinard
+/-: (+5) Bear Hughes and Cal Kiefiuk
PIM's (21) Samuel Mayer
GROUP AND SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2024-2025. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans center Kyle Crnkovic
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2024
- Defenseman Jon McDonald Recalled by Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Make Their First-Ever Visit to DFW - Allen Americans
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.