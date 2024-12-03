Worcester's Repaci Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month

Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Repaci scored 13 goals and added five assists for 18 points in 14 games during the month.

The 30-year-old notched at least one point in 10 games in November, including at least one goal in eight of his 14 outings. Repaci posted multiple points on five occasions, and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 11 after recording five goals in two games.

A native of Toronto, Repaci leads the ECHL with 14 goals and is tied for fourth with 21 points in 19 games with the Railers this season.

Repaci has totaled 184 points (91g-93a) in 227 career ECHL games with Worcester and Orlando

Prior to turning pro, Repaci recorded 118 points (60g-58a) in 126 career collegiate games at St. Mary's University.

