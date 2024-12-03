Anthony Repaci Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Worcester Railers HC News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Anthony Repaci of the Worcester Railers has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL ¬ËPlayer of the Month for November.
Repaci scored 13 goals and added five assists for 18 points in 14 games during the month.
The 30-year-old notched at least one point in 10 games in November, including at least one goal in eight of his 14 outings. Repaci posted multiple points on five occasions, and was named ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 11 after recording five goals in two games.
A native of Toronto, Repaci leads the ECHL with 14 goals and is tied for fourth with 21 points in 19 games with the Railers this season.
Repaci has totaled 184 points (91g-93a) in 227 career ECHL games with Worcester and Orlando
Prior to turning pro, Repaci recorded 118 points (60g-58a) in 126 career collegiate games at St. Mary's University.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2024
- Bison Complete Trade with Atlanta - Bloomington Bison
- Anthony Repaci Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Worcester Railers HC
- Worcester's Repaci Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- South Carolina's Suzdalev Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Alexander Suzdalev Named ECHL Player of the Week - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Add Forward Mitch Walinski - Adirondack Thunder
- Worcester Railers HC Announce Multiple Transactions - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Acquire Andrew Nielsen in a Trade with Worcester - Utah Grizzlies
- Defenseman Jon McDonald Recalled by Hershey Bears - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tahoe Knight Monsters Make Their First-Ever Visit to DFW - Allen Americans
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.