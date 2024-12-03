Bison Complete Trade with Atlanta
December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has acquired forward Josh Boyer from the Atlanta Gladiators for future considerations.
Boyer, 25, appeared in 11 games this season with the Atlanta Gladiators registering four penalty minutes.
The Wasilla, Alaska native dressed in 37 games as the captain of St. Lawrence University last season posting nine points (three goals, six assists). Following his collegiate season, Boyer turned pro competing in eight games with the Gladiators tallying one goal and one assist.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward skated in 141 career NCAA games between St. Lawrence University and University of Nebraska-Omaha.
