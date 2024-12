ECHL Transactions - December 3

December 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 3, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Garrett Devine, F

Worcester:

Andrei Bakanov, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Mitchell Walinski, F signed contract

delete Mitchell Walinski, F placed on reserve

Allen:

add Logan Neaton, G acquired from Kalamazoo 12/1

Atlanta:

add Trevor Thurston, D signed contract

delete Christian Hausinger, D placed on reserve

delete Dominiks Marcinkevics, F placed on 3-day injured

delete Connor Galloway, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Josh Boyer, F acquired from Atlanta 12/2

Florida:

add Jeremie Biakabutuka, D assigned to Springfield by St. Louis

delete Andrew Fyten, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Aidan Litke, F activated from reserve

delete Gavin Hain, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Reading:

add Austin Master, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

delete Jon McDonald, D recalled by Hershey

Trois-Rivières:

add Jakov Novak, F assigned by Laval

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

Utah:

add Andrew Nielsen, D acquired from Worcester

Worcester:

add Reed Morison, F acquired from Utah 12/2

add Christian Krygier, D assigned by Bridgeport

add Cam McDonald, D assigned by Bridgeport

add Michael Bullion, G activated from reserve

add Andrei Bakanov, F team suspension lifted

delete John Muse, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Brenden Rons, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Reed Morison, F suspended by Worcester

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.