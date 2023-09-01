Three-Run Sixth Spoils Indians' Attempt to Stymie Bisons, 4-1

September 1, 2023 - International League (IL)







BUFFALO, N.Y. - Despite multi-hit efforts from second baseman Nick Gonzales and third baseman Domingo Leyba, the Indianapolis Indians went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Thursday night in a loss to the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field, 4-1.

Tied 1-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Indians starter Quinn Priester (L, 8-4) walked two of the first three hitters but got Buffalo shortstop Leo Jimenez to line out to right fielder Miguel Andújar for the second out of the inning. Then, former Indianapolis Indian Tyler Heineman gave the Bisons (64-63, 30-22) the lead by lining an RBI single through the left side of the infield. After a pitching change, Buffalo first baseman Luis De Los Santos ripped a triple down the right field line to plate two more and propel the Bisons to a three-run lead.

The Bisons initially jumped in front thanks to a third inning single from left fielder Nathan Lukes, but the Indians (59-68, 26-27) retaliated and tied the game in the top of the fourth after first baseman Aaron Shackelford tripled off the wall in right-center to lead the inning off. Left fielder Canaan Smith-Njigba plated him with an RBI groundout against Buffalo starter Andrew Bash.

After the run in the fourth, the Indians mustered just two hits against the bullpen trio of Paul Fry (W, 5-2), Zach Pop and Rowan Wick (S, 3). Sahlen Field has not been kind to the Indians' offense; in 27 innings, Indianapolis bats have mustered just three runs.

The Indians and Bisons continue their six-game set on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET at Sahlen Field. Right-hander Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.81) starts for Indianapolis, while Buffalo sends right-hander Wes Parsons (7-2, 4.10) to the hill.

