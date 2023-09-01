SWB Game Notes - September 1

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (64-63, 30-23) vs Rochester Red Wings (24-29, 58-68)

Game 128 | Road Game 59 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY | Friday, September 1, 2023 | First Pitch 6:45 PM

RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.82) vs RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 4.93)

AUGUST DIDN'T SLIP AWAY - SWB played their best baseball in the month of August record-wise when they went 18-10 as a team. The pitchers combined for a 4.03 earned run average and the hitters worked a .257 average at the plate with 33 homers. However, in May the team went 17-9 on the month. Then, the pitching staff nailed down a 3.86 earned run average and the hitters batted .298 with a high of 51 home runs.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond. They have totaled twelve in three games taking six yesterday. The team has combined for 151 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 23 total. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

LEFT HANGING- For the second time this season, SWB left 14 runners on base in a game. The team went 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position. They took a total of 10 walks and seven hits, but couldn't drive in runs prior to extra innings.

AHEAD ON THE FARM- Matt Bowman has recorded 44 appearances for the RailRiders out of the bullpen this season. It is the most for a reliever in the entire Yankees farm system. Bowman was placed on New York's 40-man roster on July 20th. Aaron McGarity has had 43 outings for second most in the organization. Andres Chaparro and Jasson Dominguez have each played 118 games this summer to lead the Yankees Minor League affiliates.

POSITION PLAYER PITCHING- Wilmer Difo took the mound for the RailRiders for the fifth time this season last night. He is the only position player to have pitched for SWB this season. The righty, who bats switch, has totaled 4.2 innings this summer for a 1.93 earned run average. He has recorded one win and two strikeouts.

POST SEASON PROMISE- The RailRiders are now just 1.5 games back from first place in the International League with a 30-23 record. They sit tied for sixth place behind the leading Durham and Lehigh Valley. SWB made up ground after splitting the week with the WooSox and then taking six of seven from the Iron Pigs. The RailRiders go into the last month of the season above .500.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero tunrs 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate Jesus Bastidas has his 25th on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects, catcher, Austin Wells (#8 per MLB prospect rankings in the Yankees system) and outfielder Jasson Dominguez (#2) in his first Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Randy Vasquez (#14), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

