Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-59, 33-22) kicked off September in style, rolling to a 5-1 win over the Syracuse Mets (52-75, 19-34) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Dustin Peterson started the scoring in the first inning. Peterson clubbed a majestic solo homer, his 19th of the season, to put the IronPigs ahead.
In the second, the IronPigs loaded the bases with one out. Scott Kingery then grounded into a fielder's choice at third base, scoring Drew Ellis. With two on and two out, Simon Muzziotti doubled to right to plate another run before Peterson knocked in two more to make it 5-0.
The Mets got their only run of the game in the third when Jaylen Palmer swatted a solo homer.
Shaun Anderson (3-2) was magnificent for the IronPigs, picking up the win as he went a season-long eight innings, allowing just a run on four hits and a walk, striking out a season-high seven. At one point, Anderson retired 11 consecutive batters.
Mike Vasil (3-3) suffered the loss for the Mets. Vasil lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks, striking out two.
The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, September 2, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.
Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.
The IronPigs are presented by Capital Bl
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2023
- Bisons Best Indians in Back-And-Forth Affair, 8-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Walks Off With 2-1 Win Over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Fan-Favorite Marvel's Super Hero Night Makes Long-Awaited Return, Saturday, September 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Split Friday's Doubleheader with 'Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Fitzgerald & Zimmer Drive in Runs, WooSox Drop Fourth Straight to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Lockhart, Bullpen Strong in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Stumbles Against Toledo, Series Draws Even - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cocos Locos Walk It off in 10 Innings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Fifth Straight Thanks to 8-5 Victory Over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Fall to Bulls in Heartbreaker - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Offense Held in Check in 5-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitchers Shut It Down in Tides' 80th Win - Norfolk Tides
- 9.1.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-68, 26-27) at Buffalo Bisons (64-63, 30-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Patiño Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 10th Annual Ballpark Brew Bash Set for Saturday, September 16 at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - September 1 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Game On: Bisons to Host Indians for Honda Fridaynightbash (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Butler University, Ji Hwan Bae Bobblehead Giveaway, Team Autographs and Princesses Meet-And-Greet - Indianapolis Indians
- Three-Run Sixth Spoils Indians' Attempt to Stymie Bisons, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Home for the 2nd to Last Weekend of the Season this Friday - Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Close Out August with Extra-Inning Loss to Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Score Four in 10th to Beat Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Another Walk-off, Përez' RBI Single in 10th Sends Saints to 8-7 Win - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley IronPigs Stories
- Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win
- Rafael Marchan Provides Winning Knock as IronPigs Walk-off Mets
- Early Offense, Shutdown Bullpen, Guide IronPigs to Second Straight Win Over Mets
- IronPigs Rally from Down Four Runs Twice to Topple Mets in Series Opener
- IronPigs Late Rally Falls Just Short on Sunday against RailRiders