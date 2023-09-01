Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (69-59, 33-22) kicked off September in style, rolling to a 5-1 win over the Syracuse Mets (52-75, 19-34) on Friday night at Coca-Cola Park.

Dustin Peterson started the scoring in the first inning. Peterson clubbed a majestic solo homer, his 19th of the season, to put the IronPigs ahead.

In the second, the IronPigs loaded the bases with one out. Scott Kingery then grounded into a fielder's choice at third base, scoring Drew Ellis. With two on and two out, Simon Muzziotti doubled to right to plate another run before Peterson knocked in two more to make it 5-0.

The Mets got their only run of the game in the third when Jaylen Palmer swatted a solo homer.

Shaun Anderson (3-2) was magnificent for the IronPigs, picking up the win as he went a season-long eight innings, allowing just a run on four hits and a walk, striking out a season-high seven. At one point, Anderson retired 11 consecutive batters.

Mike Vasil (3-3) suffered the loss for the Mets. Vasil lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks, striking out two.

The IronPigs and Mets continue their series on Saturday, September 2, with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m.

