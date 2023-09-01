Game On: Bisons to Host Indians for Honda Fridaynightbash (7:05 p.m.)
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
The Buffalo Bisons have announced that tonight's game against the Indianapolis Indians will go on as scheduled with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Sahlen Field.
The Bisons will be opening the gates at Swan St. and Oak St. at 5:00 p.m. for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour. However, the Seneca St. Gate will remain closed tonight. The Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant will also open at the scheduled time of 5:00 p.m. for the pre-game all-you-can-eat buffet.
While the vast majority of the ballpark will be open, there will be no seating allowed on the first base side from sections 118 to the right field corner. Fans already holding tickets for Sections 118 and 120 are asked to bring their tickets to the Sahlen Field Box Office to be exchanged for tickets in other ballpark sections.
