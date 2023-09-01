Patiño Promoted to White Sox Friday
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) -- RHP Luis Patiño was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. Patiño, 23, was acquired by the White Sox organization in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays organization on August 1. He was added to Charlotte's active roster on August 3 and made his debut with the team on August 5. With the Knights, Patiño has gone 0-1 with a 5.65 ERA in five starts over 14.1 innings pitched.
This season, a total of 22 players have been promoted from Charlotte to Chicago. Those players in order of their promotion are: INF Jake Burger (April 5), RHP Jesse Scholtens (April 7, May 22 & June 16), RHP Keynan Middleton (April 10), INF Lenyn Sosa (April 11, May 4 & August 18), LHP Tanner Banks (April 14, June 8 & June 11), OF Adam Haseley (April 16 & June 26), RHP Nick Padilla (April 18, May 10 & June 19 & July 6) OF Billy Hamilton (May 2), RHP Alex Colomé (May 2), LHP Sammy Peralta (May 2, July 26 & August 23), C Carlos Pérez (May 7, June 30 & August 6), OF Jake Marisnick (May 10), OF Clint Frazier (May 21), INF Zach Remillard (June 15), RHP Bryan Shaw (July 2 & July 29), OF Oscar Colás (July 4), RHP Jimmy Lambert (July 6 & August 2), RHP Declan Cronin (July 28), RHP Edgar Navarro (July 29 & August 23), RHP Lane Ramsey (August 5), C Korey Lee (August 24) and RHP Luis Patiño.
