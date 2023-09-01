10th Annual Ballpark Brew Bash Set for Saturday, September 16 at Sahlen Field
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
Attention Craft Beer lovers, the absolute best WNY beer festival is coming back to the ballpark. Now in its milestone 10th year, the Ballpark Brew Bash returns to Sahlen Field, Saturday, September 16th from 3-6 p.m. (2 p.m. for VIP tickets).
Tickets are on sale now for this must-attend event, featuring OVER 50 Breweries providing OVER 100 styles of craft beers and ciders. Your ticket comes with 20, 2 ounce samples, which you can try in the concourse and on the field's warning track. Ballpark concessions will also be open, and when you want to take a break from sampling you can head over to the Lawson's Liquid Lounge by Section 104 where DJ Pino will keep the music pumping.
Tickets are only $35 in advance ($45 day of). There is also a limited number of VIP Tickets that can be purchase for access to the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant which will feature exclusive, hard-to-find craft beer selections. VIP tickets will also include the restaurant's All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and early entrance (2 p.m.) for the Ballpark Brew Bash.

