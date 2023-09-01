Bats Blast Five Home Runs in 12-7 Win Over Omaha

PAPILLION, NE -- The offense explodes for five home runs including two from Henry Ramos as the Louisville Bats (67-61) overpower the Omaha Storm Chasers (57-68) by a 12-7 score.

In the top of the first, Jacob Hurtubise gave the Louisville offense a quick start when he led the game off with a home run to right field, his first at the Triple-A level. Later in the inning, Jason Vosler followed with a solo home run of his own, his sixteenth of the season, to put the Bats ahead 2-0.

A two-run home run for Omaha in the bottom of the first tied the game at 2-2 through one inning.

With one out in the second, Drew Mount put himself in scoring position with a double and came around to score after an RBI single off the bat of Chuckie Robinson to retake the lead for the Bats by 3-2 advantage.

Jose Barrero tacked on another run for Louisville in the top of the fourth via a solo home run, the third of the game for the Bats and his fourteenth of the season to stretch the lead to 4-2.

Hurtubise kick-started the Louisville offense once again in the top of the fifth, leading off the inning with a single before stealing second base to put himself into scoring position. He would cross the plate after a ground rule double from Vosler, who would then come around to score soon after thanks to a two-run homer from Henry Ramos, further extending the Bats lead to 7-2.

After allowing two runs on two hits in the first inning, Bats starter Randy Wynne (3-4, 6.03) settled in for a solid 4.0 inning performance, giving up just the two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

The Storm Chasers cut into the deficit with a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth, getting back within two runs at 7-5.

Miguel Hernandez opened up the top of the sixth with a single through the right side and advanced to second after Hurtubise was hit by a pitch. Both runners came around to score when Matt Reynolds ripped an bases clearing, RBI double to right field to give the Bats a 9-5 cushion.

Louisville went back to work in the top of the eighth, scoring a run after Matt Reynolds tripled and crossed the plate on a Storm Chasers wild pitch. The Bats tacked on even more runs after Ramos blasted his second home run of the game, stretching the Bats advantage to seven run at 12-5.

Louisville needed just two pitchers to cover all but the final two outs of the game. Levi Stoudt (4-6,6.93) was the first arm out of the bullpen for Wynne, making his first career minor league relief appearance, earned the win with 4.1 of work, allowing five runs, four earned, on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts. Kevin Herget (2-3, 5.01) came on to record the final two outs of the contest after Stoudt gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth, recording a strikeout without allowing a baserunner, to secure the 12-7 win for the Bats.

Game five between Louisville and Omaha is scheduled for Saturday, September 2. First pitch from Werner Park is set for 7:35 pm E.T. The Bats have yet to announce a starter while Max Castillo (5-6, 5.13) will take the mound for the Storm Chasers.

