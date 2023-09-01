Stripers Score Four in 10th to Beat Memphis 7-3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - RBI singles by Drew Lugbauer and Justin Dean highlighted a four-run 10th inning as the Gwinnett Stripers (59-68) outlasted the Memphis Redbirds (63-66) 7-3 on Thursday night at AutoZone Park. Gwinnett improved to 4-6 in extra-inning contests with the win.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett held a 3-1 lead midway through the eighth inning thanks to a solo home run by Chadwick Tromp (10) in the sixth and an RBI single by Magneuris Sierra in the eighth. Memphis tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth on a two-run homer by Chase Pinder (4). Still tied in the 10th, Lugbauer singled past the drawn-in infield to score Vaughn Grissom for the decisive run. Later in the inning, a wild pitch scored Joe Dunand, Dean legged out an infield single to score Lugbauer, and Dalton Guthrie drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-3.

Key Contributors: Dunand (3-for-5, double), Tromp (2-for-4, homer, RBI), and Dean (2-for-4, RBI, 2 steals) each had multi-hit games for the Stripers. Lugbauer (1-for-5) tallied the game-winning RBI. Grant Holmes (W, 5-3) struck out two over 1.1 one-hit innings to earn the win in relief. For the Redbirds, Pinder went 1-for-1 with the homer and two RBIs.

Noteworthy: Grissom went 1-for-6 to extend his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games and his on-base streak to 39 games. The on-base streak is now the second-longest in Gwinnett history behind only Wes Timmons (48 games in 2009). Michael Soroka started and threw 75 pitches over 4.1 innings of one-run baseball, striking out five in a no-decision. With the win, Gwinnett improved to 10-15 in last-at-bat decisions this year.

Next Game (Friday, September 1): Gwinnett at Memphis, 8:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. RHP Allan Winans (9-3, 2.75 ERA) starts for the Stripers vs. LHP Connor Thomas (4-4, 5.52 ERA) for the Redbirds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

