RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 2-1 to the Rochester Red Wings in ten innings on Friday night. For the second straight night, the contest went into extras this time behind Will Warren's six shutout innings.
The teams worked a pitcher's duel through seven innings of work with just five hits allowed combined.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first in the eighth inning. Estevan Florial smoked a double to left center field for his first hit of the night. Carlos Narvaez followed with an RBI single for a one run advantage.
The Red Wings punched right back with a run scoring base knock from Richie Martin to tie things up at one.
For the consecutive nights the game went into extras. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Jordy Barley was the pace of play runner on second. Cody Wilson laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Michael Gomez sailed the throw to third and Barley raced home to score. The Red Wings won 2-1 in ten innings.
Jackson Rutledge pitched five shutout innings for Rochester. He allowed two hits while striking out seven. Luis Reyes gave up a run in the eighth inning, but Tim Cate (W, 1-0) finished the game scoreless for the win.
Will Warren tossed six shutout innings in his start. He allowed just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out six. Anthony Misiewicz let up an unearned run in his inning and two thirds of work. Nick Ramirez had a clean outing. Michael Gomez (L, 1-5) gave up the winning run on an error in the tenth.
The RailRiders and Red Wings continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM. Righty Clayton Beeter is set to make the start at Innovative Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2023
- Bisons Best Indians in Back-And-Forth Affair, 8-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Walks Off With 2-1 Win Over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Fan-Favorite Marvel's Super Hero Night Makes Long-Awaited Return, Saturday, September 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Split Friday's Doubleheader with 'Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Fitzgerald & Zimmer Drive in Runs, WooSox Drop Fourth Straight to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Lockhart, Bullpen Strong in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Stumbles Against Toledo, Series Draws Even - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cocos Locos Walk It off in 10 Innings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Fifth Straight Thanks to 8-5 Victory Over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Fall to Bulls in Heartbreaker - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Offense Held in Check in 5-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitchers Shut It Down in Tides' 80th Win - Norfolk Tides
- 9.1.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-68, 26-27) at Buffalo Bisons (64-63, 30-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Patiño Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 10th Annual Ballpark Brew Bash Set for Saturday, September 16 at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - September 1 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Game On: Bisons to Host Indians for Honda Fridaynightbash (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Butler University, Ji Hwan Bae Bobblehead Giveaway, Team Autographs and Princesses Meet-And-Greet - Indianapolis Indians
- Three-Run Sixth Spoils Indians' Attempt to Stymie Bisons, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Home for the 2nd to Last Weekend of the Season this Friday - Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Close Out August with Extra-Inning Loss to Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Score Four in 10th to Beat Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Another Walk-off, Përez' RBI Single in 10th Sends Saints to 8-7 Win - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - September 1
- RailRiders Handle Red Wings, 4-1
- SWB Game Notes - August 31
- 2024 Home Schedule Announced