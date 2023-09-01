RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 2-1 to the Rochester Red Wings in ten innings on Friday night. For the second straight night, the contest went into extras this time behind Will Warren's six shutout innings.

The teams worked a pitcher's duel through seven innings of work with just five hits allowed combined.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board first in the eighth inning. Estevan Florial smoked a double to left center field for his first hit of the night. Carlos Narvaez followed with an RBI single for a one run advantage.

The Red Wings punched right back with a run scoring base knock from Richie Martin to tie things up at one.

For the consecutive nights the game went into extras. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Jordy Barley was the pace of play runner on second. Cody Wilson laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Michael Gomez sailed the throw to third and Barley raced home to score. The Red Wings won 2-1 in ten innings.

Jackson Rutledge pitched five shutout innings for Rochester. He allowed two hits while striking out seven. Luis Reyes gave up a run in the eighth inning, but Tim Cate (W, 1-0) finished the game scoreless for the win.

Will Warren tossed six shutout innings in his start. He allowed just one hit and a pair of walks while striking out six. Anthony Misiewicz let up an unearned run in his inning and two thirds of work. Nick Ramirez had a clean outing. Michael Gomez (L, 1-5) gave up the winning run on an error in the tenth.

The RailRiders and Red Wings continue the series tomorrow at 6:05 PM. Righty Clayton Beeter is set to make the start at Innovative Field.

