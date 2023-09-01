On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Butler University, Ji Hwan Bae Bobblehead Giveaway, Team Autographs and Princesses Meet-And-Greet

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians return to Victory Field on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to open a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens, Triple-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Tuesday Dollar Menu, Thirsty Thursday'Â¢, Indy Eleven Night and an appearance by Butler University Men's Basketball guard Posh Alexander lead into Prospects Weekend as the Indians celebrate their affiliation with the Pittsburgh Pirates with Friday Fireworks, a Young Bucs jersey auction, team autographs, Ji Hwan Bae bobblehead giveaway and three consecutive days with the Pirate Pierogies in attendance.

Pirate Parrot then joins the fun for the series finale on Sunday, Sept. 10, while young fans can meet their favorite princesses in the Center Field Plaza.

The Indians today announced a Labor Day weekend sale on tickets for the Sept. 5-10 homestand. Now through 11:59 PM ET on Labor Day, all Lawn, Reserved and Box seats are 50% off. The offer does not include premium tickets or Bark in the Park packages.

September is also National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Indians have partnered with 988 to highlight its commitment to mental health and substance abuse awareness through in-park activations and signage during every September home game. The 988 number is a free, 24-hour suicide and crisis lifeline and was activated in Indiana this year.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 6 - Payoff Pitch, Half-Price Tix presented by Eleven Fifty Academy

For fans who miss out on half-price tickets during the Labor Day weekend sale, don't fret! Every Wednesday night game includes the Payoff Pitch, Half-Price Tix offer. Fans receive 50% off Lawn, Reserved and Box tickets by entering the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting their seats.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Thursday, Sept. 7 - Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery, University Night with Butler University, Bark in the Park presented by Noah's Animal Hospitals and PetSuites, Circle City Night, Indy Eleven Night

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday'Â¢ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Lockstar will perform before and during the game outside the Elements Financial Club.

The Indians will welcome Butler Bulldogs Men's Basketball guard Posh Alexander to the Vic for pregame autographs and photos with fans from 5:30-6:10 PM in the Center Field Plaza before he throws a ceremonial first pitch. Alexander will become the sixth and final member of the Indians' NIL Class of 2023. He was the 2021 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year at St. John's University before transferring to Butler.

Bring your four-legged fan to the ballpark and enjoy the game from the left and center field lawn. Fans must purchase the dog ticket package in advance, which guarantees one (1) giveaway item for the pup. Pup cups will be available for purchase out of the Classic Eats stand located in the Center Field Plaza. Dog ticket packages are limited.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

The Indy Eleven will be activating in the Center Field Plaza, too.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, Sept. 8 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

Bring the family and have a blast with a ballgame and postgame fireworks, and keep an eye out for the Pirates Pierogies, who bring their flavorful entertainment from PNC Park to Victory Field.

On the field, the Indians will wear Young Bucs jerseys. Fans can bid on the game-worn autographed jerseys until the end of the seventh inning of the game played on Saturday, Sept. 9, with all proceeds benefiting Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Sept. 9 - Prospects Weekend presented by Hoosier Lottery

The chance to secure autographs from your favorite Indianapolis Indians is here! Arrive early for team autographs on the concourse from 4:45-5:30 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gates also receive a Ji Hwan Bae bobblehead. Bae was Indianapolis' Team MVP in 2022. During the game, the Pirates Pierogies return to spice up the entertainment.

The Indians will again wear their Young Bucs jerseys on the field. The jersey auction concludes at the end of the seventh inning. Text VICTORY to 79230 to bid.

Gates Open: 4:45 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, Sept. 10 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Moe's Southwest Grill, Sunday Characters with Princesses (and Pirates!) presented by MHS, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

Every Sunday, all children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Young fans can meet princesses from their favorite fairy tales in the Center Field Plaza before and during the game. The Pirates Pierogies will be joined by Pirate Parrot - the official mascot of the Pittsburgh Pirates - for in-game entertainment.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a coloring book at the table near the Standings & Lineup Board behind Section 109, while supplies last. This is the first of two chances to receive a coloring book in September. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. All Knot Hole members can run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are available along with group and premium reservations. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

