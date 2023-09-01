Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - September 1 vs. Scranton/WB

September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Scranton/WB RailRiders (30-23, 64-63) vs. Cocos Locos de Rochester (24-29, 58-68)

Friday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Will Warren (6-4, 4.82) vs. RHP Jackson Rutledge (2-3, 4.93)

NOT SO ELECTRIC CITY: Rochester snapped a two-game winning streak last night, falling 4-1 to Scranton/WB in 10 innings...both teams remained scoreless through the first nine innings before the RailRiders scored four in the 10th to secure the win...RHP CORY ABBOTT struck out eight through 4.0 scoreless innings of work in his 11th start with the Wings, and five Rochester relievers combined to hold the RailRiders scoreless for 5.0 innings...RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his hitting streak to 13 games in the contest, while 2B LUIS GARCÍA drove in a run for the second-straight game...Rochester looks to guarantee at least a series split tonight, sending RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE to the mound against RailRiders RHP Will Warren.

FREE BASEBALL: The Plates fell to the RailRiders in 10 innings yesterday, moving to 6-9 in extra-inning contests...this marked the first time the Wings and their opponent went scoreless through the first nine innings of a game since 8/6/2021 against Syracuse, a game they lost 2-1 in 10 innings.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO, NOT THREE...: After scoring in the bottom of the 10th inning last night, the Plates have now scored a run in 119 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 53 games ahead of second place (JAX, 76)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Red Wings team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

LOADING...: After Scranton/WB pushed four runs across in the top half of the tenth, Rochester opponents have now scored first in 14 of their last 15 games dating back to 8/13 against Lehigh Valley...since that date, the Wings have scored six runs in the first three innings, while scoring 50 runs from the fourth through the end of the game.

ABBOTT'S FROZEN CUSTARD: RHP CORY ABBOTT tossed 4.0 scoreless innings last night, giving up only two hits while striking out eight...this is the San Diego native's first scoreless outing with four or more innings pitched since 5/26 against Toledo...

This is the third time this season he's struck out eight or more, and the first time since 5/9 against Worcester.

His 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings with Rochester this season is the highest by any starter (min. 45.0 IP) since Nik Turley in 2017 (11.68)...this mark is also sixth best in the International League this season.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD went 2-for-4 with a double last night, extending his hitting streak to a team-leading 13 games...since the start of the streak on 7/16, he's hitting .367 (18-for-49) with six doubles, two runs batted in, and four runs scored...

13 games is the second-longest active hitting streak in the International League, trailing only Keston Hiura (NAS, 15).

The Pennsylvania native's double tonight was his 20th of the season between Double-A Harrisburg, Rochester, and Washington...he has hit 20 or more doubles in five of seven professional seasons.

MORENO MANIA: RHP GERSON MORENO delivered a scoreless ninth inning last night, in what was his International League-leading 52nd appearance of the season...he leads all International League relievers (min 40.0 IP) with a 2.37 ERA (17 ER/64.2 IP), and 82 strikeouts, while posting the second-best batting average against (.169)...

Moreno is the 18th Rochester pitcher since 2000 to appear in at least 52 games in a season.

Last season, Alberto Baldonado appeared in 56 games...this is the first time Rochester has had back-to-back years with a pitcher that has appeared in 50+ games since 2010 (four pitchers) and 2011 (Kyle Waldrop).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.