Stripers Clip Redbirds in Extra Innings for Second Straight Night
September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second straight night, the Gwinnett Stripers (60-68) scored multiple runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Memphis Redbirds (63-67). After battling for a 7-3 victory on Thursday night, the Stripers held on for a 6-4 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Braden Shewmake's RBI double plated the decisive run.
Decisive Plays: Matt Koperniak's two-run home run (11) gave Memphis a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Stripers cut it to 2-1 on a solo homer from Vaughn Grissom (8) in the third and went ahead with a three-run fourth. Yolmer Sanchez tied the game with an RBI single, a wild pitch scored Justin Dean for the lead, and Grissom added an RBI double for a 4-2 advantage. The pesky Redbirds scored runs in the sixth and seventh to tie the game at 4-4. In the top of the 10th, Shewmake laced a double into the left-center gap, scoring pinch runner Magneuris Sierra for a 5-4 lead. Hoy Park brought Shewmake home for insurance with an RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, Seth Elledge (W, 4-2) loaded the bases before striking out pinch hitter Irving Lopez looking to end the game.
Key Contributors: Grissom fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Park also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Shewmake's game-winning double was his lone hit in a 1-for-5 effort. For Memphis, Koperniak went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.
Noteworthy: Grissom's big night extended his on-base streak to 40 games and his hitting streak to 12 games. He's just the second player in Gwinnett history to reach 40 games with an on-base streak, joining Wes Timmons in 2009 (48 games). Shewmake's last-at-bat game-winning RBI is his second this year, first since his walk-off homer to beat Jacksonville on March 31 (Opening Night). Gwinnett is now 5-6 in extra-inning contests this year.
Next Game (Saturday, September 2): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Jared Shuster (4-5, 5.77 ERA) starts for the Stripers vs. RHP Michael McGreevy (8-5, 4.55 ERA) for the Redbirds.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 1, 2023
- Extra Inning Magic Runs Out For Saints In 8-5, 11-Inning Loss To Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Pratto Homers Twice as Chasers Drop 2nd Straight to Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Stripers Clip Redbirds in Extra Innings for Second Straight Night - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Blast Five Home Runs in 12-7 Win Over Omaha - Louisville Bats
- Smeltzer Fires First Jumbo Shrimp No-Hitter - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Best Indians in Back-And-Forth Affair, 8-5 - Indianapolis Indians
- Durham Walks Off With 2-1 Win Over Nashville - Durham Bulls
- Fan-Favorite Marvel's Super Hero Night Makes Long-Awaited Return, Saturday, September 9 - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Split Friday's Doubleheader with 'Shrimp - Charlotte Knights
- Fitzgerald & Zimmer Drive in Runs, WooSox Drop Fourth Straight to Tides - Worcester Red Sox
- Lockhart, Bullpen Strong in Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- Iowa Stumbles Against Toledo, Series Draws Even - Iowa Cubs
- RailRiders Downed, 2-1, by Red Wings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cocos Locos Walk It off in 10 Innings Friday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- Bisons Win Fifth Straight Thanks to 8-5 Victory Over Indianapolis - Buffalo Bisons
- Shaun Anderson Spins Eight Stellar Innings Leading IronPigs to Fourth Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Sounds Fall to Bulls in Heartbreaker - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Offense Held in Check in 5-1 Loss at Lehigh Valley on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Pitchers Shut It Down in Tides' 80th Win - Norfolk Tides
- 9.1.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (59-68, 26-27) at Buffalo Bisons (64-63, 30-22) - Indianapolis Indians
- Patiño Promoted to White Sox Friday - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - September 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- 10th Annual Ballpark Brew Bash Set for Saturday, September 16 at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- September 1 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- Cocos Locos de Rochester Game Notes - September 1 vs. Scranton/WB - Rochester Red Wings
- Game On: Bisons to Host Indians for Honda Fridaynightbash (7:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- On Deck at the Vic: University Night with Butler University, Ji Hwan Bae Bobblehead Giveaway, Team Autographs and Princesses Meet-And-Greet - Indianapolis Indians
- Three-Run Sixth Spoils Indians' Attempt to Stymie Bisons, 4-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Rochester Red Wings Home for the 2nd to Last Weekend of the Season this Friday - Saturday - Rochester Red Wings
- Redbirds Close Out August with Extra-Inning Loss to Stripers - Memphis Redbirds
- Stripers Score Four in 10th to Beat Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Another Walk-off, Përez' RBI Single in 10th Sends Saints to 8-7 Win - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Gwinnett Stripers Stories
- Stripers Clip Redbirds in Extra Innings for Second Straight Night
- Stripers Score Four in 10th to Beat Memphis 7-3
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Show out for Pink in the Park
- Redbirds' Six-Run Second Spoils Wright Rehab Start
- Grissom Returns with Five-RBI Night in 8-3 Win at Memphis