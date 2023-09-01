Stripers Clip Redbirds in Extra Innings for Second Straight Night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the second straight night, the Gwinnett Stripers (60-68) scored multiple runs in the top of the 10th inning to defeat the Memphis Redbirds (63-67). After battling for a 7-3 victory on Thursday night, the Stripers held on for a 6-4 win on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Braden Shewmake's RBI double plated the decisive run.

Decisive Plays: Matt Koperniak's two-run home run (11) gave Memphis a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but the Stripers cut it to 2-1 on a solo homer from Vaughn Grissom (8) in the third and went ahead with a three-run fourth. Yolmer Sanchez tied the game with an RBI single, a wild pitch scored Justin Dean for the lead, and Grissom added an RBI double for a 4-2 advantage. The pesky Redbirds scored runs in the sixth and seventh to tie the game at 4-4. In the top of the 10th, Shewmake laced a double into the left-center gap, scoring pinch runner Magneuris Sierra for a 5-4 lead. Hoy Park brought Shewmake home for insurance with an RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th, Seth Elledge (W, 4-2) loaded the bases before striking out pinch hitter Irving Lopez looking to end the game.

Key Contributors: Grissom fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with a double, homer and two RBIs. Park also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI. Shewmake's game-winning double was his lone hit in a 1-for-5 effort. For Memphis, Koperniak went 2-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.

Noteworthy: Grissom's big night extended his on-base streak to 40 games and his hitting streak to 12 games. He's just the second player in Gwinnett history to reach 40 games with an on-base streak, joining Wes Timmons in 2009 (48 games). Shewmake's last-at-bat game-winning RBI is his second this year, first since his walk-off homer to beat Jacksonville on March 31 (Opening Night). Gwinnett is now 5-6 in extra-inning contests this year.

Next Game (Saturday, September 2): Gwinnett at Memphis, 7:35 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. LHP Jared Shuster (4-5, 5.77 ERA) starts for the Stripers vs. RHP Michael McGreevy (8-5, 4.55 ERA) for the Redbirds.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, September 5): Gwinnett vs. Worcester 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling, with $2 hot dogs and $1 desserts.

