Redbirds Close Out August with Extra-Inning Loss to Stripers

September 1, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game homestand with a 7-3 loss to the Gwinnett Stripers at AutoZone Park on Thursday night.

With catcher Ivan Herrera on second and one out in the eighth, center fielder Chase Pinder clubbed his fourth home run of the season over the left-field wall to tied the game. Pinder's homer came in is first plate appearance after replacing MLB Rehabber Lars Nootbaar in centerfield the inning prior.

The only other Redbirds run came on a first baseman Juan Yepez sacrifice fly to left in the first inning. Memphis finished the game 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base. Herrera reached base four times for the second time this series in a 1-for-2 effort with two walks and a hit-by-pitch.

Sem Robberse allowed one run in 4.0 innings in his fifth start with Memphis. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five batters. MLB Rehabber Wilking Rodriguez tossed a scoreless inning and struck out two of the three batters he faced.

Nootbaar went 1-for-3 in his second appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment.

The Redbirds (63-66) return to AutoZone Park on Friday, Sept. 1 to continue a six-game homestand at 7:05p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.