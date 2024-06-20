Three-Run Sixth Sinks Jacksonville 5-2
June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp had no answer for the tough Memphis Redbirds bullpen as they fell 5-2 Thursday night at AutoZone Park.
After tying the game in the top of the sixth, Memphis (38-34) got the bats going in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Jordan Walker and César Prieto knocked back-to-back base hits off Jacksonville (32-40) reliever Bryan Hoeing (L, 0-1). Jared Young smacked the third-straight hit of the inning, scoring Walker from second to break the tie 3-2. Prieto advanced to third and scored on a single from Moisés Gomez and Young went first to third. With runners at the corners, two batters later, Gavin Collins plated Young on a base hit giving the Redbirds a 5-2 advantage.
After trading zeroes through the first three frames, Memphis took the initial lead in the bottom of the fourth. Matt Koperniak led off the inning with a walk and Jordan Walker (3) blasted a two-run homer putting the Redbirds ahead 2-0.
The Jumbo Shrimp evened the game in the top of the sixth inning. Victor Mesa Jr. and Jonah Bride drew walks to start the frame. Two batters later, Will Banfield reached on an infield single to load the bases. Tristan Gray reached on a fielder's choice but Mesa Jr. was thrown out at the plate keeping Memphis ahead 2-0. In the ensuing at-bat, Javier Sanoja smacked a base hit, scoring Bride and Banfield to even the score at two apiece.
Jacksonville and Memphis continue the series Friday at 8:05 p.m. ET from AutoZone Park. Memphis will hand the ball to RHP Michael McGreevy (3-7, 5.11 ERA). Coverage begins at 7:50p.m. ET on ESPN 690 and espn690.com.
