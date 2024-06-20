Lee Has First Ever Two Homer Game, Saints Win Franchise Record Ninth Straight, 8-5
June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - A lot of firsts happened at CHS Field on Thursday night. For the first time in his baseball career, high school, college, or as a professional, Brooks Lee hit two home runs. In another Lee first, he collected a career-high five RBI. It all came in another incredible team effort as the St. Paul Saints blasted four home runs and came from behind for their franchise record ninth straight win, 8-5 over the Toledo Mud Hens on Thursday night at CHS Field.
Matt Wallner got the Saints on the board in the first with a towering 442-foot solo homer off the batter's eye in center, his 17th of the season, making it 1-0.
Andrew Navigato equaled Wallner's solo homer with two outs in the third, his eight of the season, tying the game at one.
With two outs and nobody on in the fourth the Mud Hens plated three with three straight hits. Back-to-back doubles by Dillon Dingler and Ryan Vilade gave the Mud Hens a 2-1 lead. That was followed by a two-run homer to right from Bligh Madris, his ninth of the season, increasing the lead to 4-1. Saints starter David Festa settled down after that going 5.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six while throwing a career-tying high 93 pitches.
The Saints began their comeback in the bottom of the inning getting their second solo homer of the night as Diego Castillo smashed one over the left field wall, his fifth of the season, cutting the deficit to 4-2.
As they had the last two games, the Saints retook the lead after falling behind. Chris Williams led off the fifth inning with a walk. Will Holland dropped a double down the right field line putting runners at second and third. A check swing single to third by Edouard Julien scored a run and trimmed the deficit to 4-3. Julien finished the night 3-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Lee, whose last four hits coming into Thursday were a grand slam and three doubles, the last three from the right side of the plate. He continued his mastery from that side as he deposited a three-run homer to left, his third of the season, giving the Saints a 6-4 lead.
Lee came calling again in the sixth. With one out Holland walked. After a pitching change and a Julien groundout, Lee, batting from the right side against the lefty Andrew Magno, clubbed a 448-foot two-run homer, his second of the night and fourth of the season, giving the Saints an 8-4 lead. He finished the night 2-5 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored. It's the first time at any level Lee has homered twice in a game and the five RBI were a career high.
The Mud Hens tried to make it interesting in the ninth when the first two hitters reached on singles putting runners at the corners. Josh Winder, however, got a ground ball double play that scored a run to make it 8-5. A flyout to center ended it sending the Saints to their ninth straight win, a feat they have never accomplished as a Triple-A franchise. The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series on Friday night at CHS Field at 7:07 p.m. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (5-5, 4.55) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Matt Manning (2-1, 4.24). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
