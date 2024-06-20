NLL MVP Josh Byrne to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch on Lacrosse Night, June 27

The Buffalo Bisons have announced that Buffalo Bandits Forward and MVP of both the National Lacrosse League Season and Playoffs, JOSH BYRNE, will throw the Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the Herd's 'Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark,' presented by LEGENDS, Thursday, June 27 against the Syracuse Mets (6:35 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.).

Byrne will also be joined by several of his NLL Champion Bandit teammates for a pre-game Autograph Session from 5-6 p.m. as the Sahlen Field Gates will open at the special time of 5:00 p.m.). Scheduled to appear include Connor Farrell, Chase Fraser, Ian MacKay, Tehoka Nanticoke, Brandon Robinson, Dalton Sulver and Matt Vinc. For the popular Autograph Session, the Bandits players will be divided into two tables/lines: Byrne, Vinc, MacKay, Robinson (Table 1) and Fraser, Nanticoke, Farrell and Sulver (Table 2). Fans will be permitted one signature per player, no photos. Players scheduled to appear are subject to change without notice.

Lacrosse Night at the Ballpark will also include fans' ability to get their photos taken with the NLL Cup from 5-7 p.m. as well as an appearance/performance from the Bandettes and a visit from the official mascot of the Bandits, Rax. The Bisons players are debuting new Lacrosse-themed Jerseys for the game, which will be worn during the game, autographed and then auctioned off at Bisons.com with the proceeds to benefit the Buffalo Bisons Charitable Foundation.

TICKETS are available at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. All Bisons tickets are 20% off when purchased in advance of game day.

Byrne enjoyed a breakout season for the Bandits in 2023-2024, racking up a league-leading 135 points on 53 goals and 82 assists. He then added 12 more goals and 33 total points during the playoffs to lead Buffalo their second straight NLL Championship. In the title-clinching Game 2 of the Finals against Albany, Byrne assisted on seven of the Bandits' nine first half goals, ending the night with nine points (1G, 8A) in the 15-13 victory.

For more information on Lacrosse Night, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Lacrosse.

