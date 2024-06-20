Strong Offensive Night Spoiled In Tides Loss

ALLENTOWN, P.A. - The Norfolk Tides (35-37) lost to the Lehigh Valley Ironpigs (32-38), 9-7, on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Park. Norfolk went up 7-2 by the sixth inning, but allowed six unanswered runs to Lehigh Valley and fell for the third straight game.

Norfolk quickly on the board Thursday night when Daniel Johnson launched a 2-1 pitch 424 feet over the centerfield fence to give the Tides a 1-0 lead. Following a Shayne Fontana single, Anthony Servideo roped an RBI base hit to bring home Billy Cook and extend Norfolk's early lead to 2-0. Lehigh Valley responded in the bottom half of the inning, scoring on an RBI single by Ruben Cardenas to make it 2-1 Tides. The Ironpigs knotted the game up at 2-2 two batters later when Weston Wilson launched a solo home run.

After two scoreless frames, the Tides reclaimed the lead after sending eight men to the plate in the fourth. Servideo led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Noelberth Romero socked an RBI double that reached the centerfield wall to drive in Servideo and retake a 3-2 lead for the Tides. The next batter, Donta' Williams singled in Romero to extend Norfolk's lead to 4-2. Johnson capped off the inning with an RBI double that bounced off the right field wall to score Williams and put the Tides up 5-2.

Then in the sixth inning, Connor Norby followed up a single from Williams by launching a two-run home run on the first pitch he saw for his 10th homer of the season to make it 7-2 Tides. After Lehigh Valley loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, the Ironpigs scored two on an RBI single from Scott Kingery to make it 7-4 Norfolk.

Lehigh Valley continued to chip away at the Tides lead in the bottom of the seventh when Johan Rojas scored to make it 7-5 Norfolk. Stevenson followed later that inning with a sacrifice fly out that drove in Cardenas to make it 7-6 Tides. Kingery capped off the three-run inning with an RBi single that tied the game at 7-7. Then in the bottom of the eighth, Johan Rojas launched a solo home run to give Lehigh Valley an 8-7 advantage, their first lead of the game. Weston Wilson followed with an RBI double to drive in Buddy Kennedy and extend the Ironpigs lead to 9-7. Norfolk went down in the top of the ninth to seal their third straight loss to the Ironpigs.

The Tides will take on the Ironpigs tomorrow night in the fourth game of their six-game series. The Tides will start RHP Julio Teheran (1-0, 8.10), while RHP Tyler Phillips (7-3, 5.06) will take the mound for Lehigh Valley. First pitch is 7:05 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Romero's Rollin: In his first game back with the Tides since May 5 at Nashville, Noelberth Romero went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run...the outing marked his first three-hit day since July 21, 2023 with Delmarva against Charleston...Romero has now finished with two multi-hit games with Norfolk and has four multi-hit efforts this season.

Norby Knocks: A day after he saw his eight-game hitting streak snapped, Connor Norby went 3-for-5 with his 10th home run of the season, two RBI and a run atop Norfolk's lineup...Norby's three hits are the most he's collected in a game since he also had three hits on May 22 at Worcester...this year with Norfolk, Norby leads all Tides hitters with 68 hits.

DJ Jet Takes Off: Daniel Johnson finished 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and two...the outing marked Johnson's fifth game this season with multiple extra-base hits...he is now tied with Coby Mayo for the second-most homers on the team with 12.

