Durham Beats Nashville in 12, 4-3
June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Nashville, TN - After 10 scoreless innings, the Durham Bulls beat the Nashville Sounds in 12, 4-3 on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Both the Bulls (35-37) and Sounds (36-36) scored in the 11th inning, but Logan Driscoll launched a 2-0 pitch for a two-run homer to start the 12th. After a Tristan Peters double, CJ Hinojosa blooped in a run-scoring single to put Durham ahead 4-1.
The Sounds scored twice in the bottom of the inning on an inside-the-park homer by Garrett Mitchell after his sinking line drive bounced past Durham left fielder's Heriberto Hernandez dive. Erasmo Ramirez (S, 3) was able to record the final three outs to nail down the second Durham win in the first three games in the series.
Tyler Zuber (W, 2-0) pitched the 10th and 11th to earn the victory.
Shane Baz worked three innings, fanning six. Baz needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning, loading the bases with no outs before striking out three straight batters. In the second, Nashville again loaded the bases against Baz, but the Bulls' righty struck out Issac Collins to quell the threat.
The series continues Friday night with at 7:35 PM ET. Durham is TBD while Nashville is expected to start Chad Patrick (6-1, 2.86).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
