Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights June 25-July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, June 25 with a six-game series against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, that runs through Sunday, June 30, and a three-game series against the Charlotte Knights from Monday, July 1 through Wednesday, July 3 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Random Headshot Night: No more description necessary, to be honest. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as the club plays tribute to Spinal Tap! Each inning will feature a new, nameless catcher (not really...)

Wednesday, June 26 2024 at 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union and featuring HEAL Foundation and Jacksonville Miracle League: Join the Jumbo Shrimp, VyStar Credit Union, HEAL Foundation and Jacksonville Miracle League as they raise awareness for their worthy organization.

Big Splash Day/Camp Day: Come on out and get wet! The Jumbo Shrimp will have water features set up and be spraying the seats, early and often! *SECTIONS 105 THROUGH 110 WILL BE DRY*

Big Splash Day Picnic: Beat the heat and join us for a splash-tastic day of fun at the Jumbo Shrimp's Annual Big Splash Day event! Bring your Super Soakers, enjoy some afternoon baseball, and the ultimate summer experience. Whether fans are looking to relax in a mist of water or get drenched, the Jumbo Shrimp have got you covered. Don't forget to pack your sunscreen and towels and prepare for a day filled with laughter and water-soaked memories. Special Big Splash Day tickets can be purchased here.

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Mystery Egg Roll Night: The Jumbo Shrimp will put fans to the test to see if they can guess what's in the egg roll.

Friday, June 28, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2,12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

James, Bob and the Heavy Blimp: Fans can enjoy a Led Zeppelin-themed fireworks show and evening!

Saturday, June 29, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Medium Roast Hat Giveaway presented by Maxwell House Coffee: Step right up, get your caffeine fix, keep the sun outta your face and support your favorite Minor League Baseball team, all at the same time! The first 2,000 people through the gates will be going home with sweet coffee cap, courtesy of our neighbors down the block! *One giveaway per person, not per ticket*

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Maxwell Coffee House: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks thanks to Maxwell Coffee House.

Sunday, June 30, 2024 at 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

Comic Hero Day : Join us as we enter The... Shrimpverse! The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in special Comic Hero jerseys and caps, featuring Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce. Be sure to grab your Captain Crustacean and Dr. Cocktail Sauce merch in the VyStar Souvenir Store!

Southpaw's Birthday : Join the Jumbo Shrimp to celebrate Southpaw's birthday with all his furry friends! He loves birthday belly rubs.

Monday, July 1, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Tulsa Welding School Military Appreciation Night: Tulsa Welding School is providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

These Go To 11!: Why don't we just make 10 louder?

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 4:30 p.m.)

Independence Day Celebration Fireworks presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: It's the Jumbo Shrimp's biggest fireworks celebration of the year!

Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships: The Jumbo Shrimp and the Nimnicht Family of Dealerships are proud to, once again, cover your head in patriotic goodness! The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with this glorious beacon of freedom! *One giveaway per person, not per ticket*

Independence Day Celebration Picnic: Celebrate the spirit of freedom this Fourth of July at the "Celebrate Americana with Jumbo Shrimp" event! Revel in the glory of our nation's favorite pastime with an all-star evening of baseball, feasting, and fireworks. Indulge in a 90-minute all-you-can-eat buffet starting at 5:00pm, featuring classic American delights such as hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ chicken, pulled pork, and an array of summertime sides. Stay refreshed with unlimited soda and water, and for those of legal age, enjoy a complimentary domestic beer or house wine. Purchase a special picnic ticket here.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

