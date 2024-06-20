Bisons Able to Blast Way to Win over Scranton on Thursday

MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons bats came alive as the team hit five homers in an offensively dominant 9-4 win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday night at PNC Field.

In the top of the first inning, leadoff hitter Steward Berroa wasted no time giving the Bisons the early advantage as he hit his seventh home run of the season. The home run hit on the third pitch of the at-bat put Buffalo up 1-0. Then, three batters later Damiano Palmegiani hit another solo home run to extend the Bisons' lead. His eighth homer of the season gave Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

After two scoreless innings, Brian Serven extended the Buffalo lead. The two-run opposite-field home run put the Bisons up 4-0. Then, Cam Eden would hit another long ball on the next pitch. This pushed Buffalo's lead further as the team would take a 5-0 advantage over Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre.

In the top of the fifth inning, with Leo Jimenez standing on second after a successful steal attempt, Riley Tirotta hit a line-drive double to bring home Jimenez. The RBI double further extended the Bisons' lead to 6-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Abdiel Mendoza relieved Chad Dallas. It was the first Triple-A appearance for the right-handed Mendoza. However, for the second time in the series, Jose Rojas hit a home run. His 14th home run of the season got the RailRiders on the board, 6-1 Bisons.

Palmegiani responded as he hit his second homer of the game in the top of the seventh. The three-run shot also scored Jimenez and Tirotta. His ninth homer of the season inflated the Bisons' lead to 9-1 over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the RailRiders hit their second home run of the night. A solo shot from Taylor Trammell. His third home run of the season traveled 392 feet over the right-field wall reducing the Bisons' lead to 9-2. Then, Oswald Peraza brought home a run as Brandon Lockridge scored.

The RBI single brought the RailRiders within six runs of Buffalo as it made the score 9-3 in favor of the Bisons. The RailRiders would get their third run of the inning as Jorbit Vivas scored on a wild pitch, making the score 9-4 Bisons.

Another Bisons' Triple-A debut was that of Bryce Arnold. The second baseman from Grimsby, Ontario played in his first game for Buffalo after spending the first part of the season with Dunedin.

The Bisons and RailRiders will play game four of their six-game series on Friday evening at 6:35 p.m.

