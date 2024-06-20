Terrell Owens, Howard Johnson, and Garrett Jones Added to the Celebrity Softball Game

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in collaboration with Premier Talent Relations, are excited to announce that NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, New York Mets legend Howard Johnson, and Rochester Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones have been added to the roster for the Celebrity Softball Game to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital on August 10, at Innovative Field.

GAME DAY EVENT:

6:15 p.m. - Gates open for VIP ticket holders

6:30 p.m. - Gates open

7:30 p.m. - First Pitch

This extraordinary event will showcase a fusion of local athletes from Rochester, NY, and professional athletes from Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball League, the National Hockey League, the Olympics, and Professional Wrestling. The celebrity lineup will also feature figures from local news outlets, radio stations, musicians, and more, promising a spectacular gathering of sports and entertainment icons.

TEAM ROSTERS:

Team Red Captain: Tim Redding, Churchville Chili Alumni, and former MLB Pitcher:

Roster Highlighted by:

Andre Reed NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and Former Buffalo Bill

Howard Johnson Former New York Met

Jennifer Johnson Director of Family and Community Outreach for Golisano Children's Hospital

Jennifer Suhr Olympic Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter

Jolie Lynch Co-Chief Operating Officer: Premier Talent Relations

Brian Kozlowski Former NFL Tight End

Colin Delaney Professional Wrestler

Bull Dempsey Professional Wrestler

Scott Pitoniak Best-Selling Author & Award-Winning Journalist

Jermaine Ponder Professional Football Player

Team Blue Captain: John Wallace, Greece Athena Alumni, and former NBA Player:

Roster Highlighted by:

Terrell Owens NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

Garrett Jones Rochester Red Wings Hall of Fame First Baseman

Rory Fitzpatrick Rochester Americans Hall of Fame Defenseman

Cathy Turner Former Olympic Gold Medal Winning Speed Skater

Stacey Pensgen Former Competitive Figure Skater and Current News10NBC Meteorologist

Sonny Kiss Professional Wrestler and Dancer

Lyndsay Wall Former Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Player

Felix Joyner Former Professional Football Player

Hope Breen Producer WBEE "Bee Morning Coffee Club"

TICKET INFORMATION:

$40 - VIP (SOLD OUT)

$15 - 100-Level Seats

Suites and Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Tickets for this event are still on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com or in person at the Innovative Field Box Office. A limited number of luxury suites are still available, and interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.

All proceeds from the Celebrity Softball Game will be directed to the Golisano Children's Hospital. This event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate local celebrities and athletes while contributing to a meaningful cause.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.