Terrell Owens, Howard Johnson, and Garrett Jones Added to the Celebrity Softball Game
June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)
Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings, in collaboration with Premier Talent Relations, are excited to announce that NFL Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens, New York Mets legend Howard Johnson, and Rochester Red Wings Hall of Famer Garrett Jones have been added to the roster for the Celebrity Softball Game to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital on August 10, at Innovative Field.
GAME DAY EVENT:
6:15 p.m. - Gates open for VIP ticket holders
6:30 p.m. - Gates open
7:30 p.m. - First Pitch
This extraordinary event will showcase a fusion of local athletes from Rochester, NY, and professional athletes from Major League Baseball, the National Football League, the National Basketball League, the National Hockey League, the Olympics, and Professional Wrestling. The celebrity lineup will also feature figures from local news outlets, radio stations, musicians, and more, promising a spectacular gathering of sports and entertainment icons.
TEAM ROSTERS:
Team Red Captain: Tim Redding, Churchville Chili Alumni, and former MLB Pitcher:
Roster Highlighted by:
Andre Reed NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver and Former Buffalo Bill
Howard Johnson Former New York Met
Jennifer Johnson Director of Family and Community Outreach for Golisano Children's Hospital
Jennifer Suhr Olympic Gold Medalist Pole Vaulter
Jolie Lynch Co-Chief Operating Officer: Premier Talent Relations
Brian Kozlowski Former NFL Tight End
Colin Delaney Professional Wrestler
Bull Dempsey Professional Wrestler
Scott Pitoniak Best-Selling Author & Award-Winning Journalist
Jermaine Ponder Professional Football Player
Team Blue Captain: John Wallace, Greece Athena Alumni, and former NBA Player:
Roster Highlighted by:
Terrell Owens NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver
Garrett Jones Rochester Red Wings Hall of Fame First Baseman
Rory Fitzpatrick Rochester Americans Hall of Fame Defenseman
Cathy Turner Former Olympic Gold Medal Winning Speed Skater
Stacey Pensgen Former Competitive Figure Skater and Current News10NBC Meteorologist
Sonny Kiss Professional Wrestler and Dancer
Lyndsay Wall Former Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Player
Felix Joyner Former Professional Football Player
Hope Breen Producer WBEE "Bee Morning Coffee Club"
TICKET INFORMATION:
$40 - VIP (SOLD OUT)
$15 - 100-Level Seats
Suites and Sponsorship Opportunities Available
Tickets for this event are still on sale at RedWingsBaseball.com or in person at the Innovative Field Box Office. A limited number of luxury suites are still available, and interested fans are encouraged to contact (585) 454-1001 and ask for group sales or email tickets@redwingsbaseball.com.
All proceeds from the Celebrity Softball Game will be directed to the Golisano Children's Hospital. This event provides a unique opportunity to celebrate local celebrities and athletes while contributing to a meaningful cause.
