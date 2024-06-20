SWB Game Notes - June 20

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons (35-36) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (42-29)

Game 72 | Home Game 33 | PNC Field | Thursday, June 20, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Chad Dallas (2-2, 6.63) vs LHP Tanner Tully (1-4, 6.65)

JEET HEAT- Jeter Downs had his third homer and seventh hit in the past four games to up his season average to .276. The right hander has found his swing in June batting .419 in nine games with three homers and nine runs batted in. In the month he has walked (4) as many times as he has struck out (4) and has snagged seven bases.

WILLING IT- Yankees #7 prospect Will Warren pitched his fourth quality start, his first since April 31. The righty has made a farm system high 14 starts for 66.1 innings. Warren holds a team-high 72 strikeouts compared to 26 walks. He has had a successful June, working a 2.86 ERA in four starts garnering two wins with 24 strikeouts.

AU-GUS-TEEN-Yankees #20 prospect Agustín Ramírez had his first hit in Triple-A last night with a pop into shallow right field.. Ramírez has had a spectacular start to the season hitting .289 in 58 games with Somerset. He has had 66 hits including 14 doubles and 16 home runs with 49 runs driven in. These are the second most hits and the most home runs and RBIS in the farm system. At the time of his promotion, Ramírez led the Eastern League in homers, RBIs, OPS, SLG, and XBH. The 22-year-old played 15 games at first and 31 as catcher.

BULLPEN SUPPORT- SWB received relievers Jesus Liranzo and Jack Neely for bullpen support and both made an impact in the game last night. The two combined for three shutout innings with three strikeouts. Both are coming up from Double-A Somerset and Neely will be making his Triple-A Debut. Liranzo has a 4.32 ERA with the Patriots in just 7 games after starting the season on the Injured List. Neely holds a 2.61 earned run average in 22 appearances. He has totaled 51 strikeouts.

TULLY TIME - Tanner Tully is back off the Temporary Inactive List after going on Paternity Leave for his baby boy Toby. Tanner and his wife Taylor already share baby Tucker. Tully's last start was on June 9 versus Norfolk when he went five innings of work. The southpaw allowed six runs, five earned, but retired the last ten batters he faced.

RUMFIELD'S RAGE - T.J. Rumfield has impressed in his first season in Triple-A. Rumfield has hit .295 in 49 games with 57 hits and 34 runs batted in. The lefty has been strong in June hitting .302 where half his knocks have been for extra bases. He holds a .984 fielding percentage at first base, making just five errors in 360 innings played.

CROSS THE PLATE - The RailRiders are 22-2 when they score seven or more runs in a single game. Last night their seven-run second inning was their second largest offensive output in a single frame this season. The team has scored the most this summer in the seventh inning with 57 runs. SWB has a +38-run differential, third highest in the International League.

