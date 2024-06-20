Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 20 at Syracuse

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (36-33) vs. Syracuse Mets (44-26)

Thursday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Joan Adon (3-5, 5.90) vs. RHP Dom Hamel (2-3, 6.79)

SCARY HOURS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second-straight contest to Syracuse on a hot Wednesday night, 8-2...Nationals No. 2 prospect CF DYLAN CREWS launched his first Triple-A home run in the third, and 2B DARREN BAKER and DH JUAN YEPEZ tied OF JAMES WOOD for the team lead with his 16th multi-hit performance of the season...Rochester looks to get back into the win column tonight, sending RHP JOAN ADON to the mound against Mets RHP Dom Hamel.

CREWS CONTROL: CF DYLAN CREWS crushed his first Triple-A home run in the top of the third last night, finishing 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored...the 2nd overall pick in last year's MLB Draft is the first Red Wing to hit a homer for his first hit with the team since Blake Rutherford on 6/17/2023...

Crews (No. 6) and OF JAMES WOOD (No. 4) are both top-10 MLB Pipeline prospects (MLB.com)...this is the first time Rochester has had two top-10 prospects on their roster since the rankings were established in 2011.

16TH JUANDER OF THE WORLD: DH JUAN YEPEZ turned in his second straight multi-hit game Wednesday night, going 2-for-4 to extend his hit streak to five games...the Venezuelan native is currently hitting .421 (8-for-19) in his last five games since 6/14...this marks Yepez's 16th multi-hit performance of the year, which is tied for most on the team with OF JAMES WOOD and 2B DARREN BAKER.

TRUTH OR DARREN: 2B DARREN BAKER recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season last night, finishing 2-for-5 with a run scored and a pair of stolen bases...the California native is tied with DH JUAN YEPEZ and OF JAMES WOOD for most multi-hit performances on the team...

Baker's two stolen bases last night gives him a team-leading 24 on the year, tied with Syracuse's Luisangel Acuna for second-most in the International League.

HARRY'S HOUSE: RF HAROLD RAMÍREZ reached base three times last night, going 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, an RBI, and a walk...across his first four games with the Red Wings, Ramírez has collected four hits in 12 at-bats (.333), while driving in three runs...

In 31 night games with Rochester and Tampa Bay this season, Ramírez carries a .299 batting average (32-for-107).

CLUFF THE MAGIC DRAGON: SS JACKSON CLUFF roped his fifth double of the season last night and finished 1-for-2 while adding a walk...he has reached base safely in 10 of his 12 games in the month of June, including a hit in three-straight games.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.