RailRiders Surrender to Buffalo Power

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 9-4 to the Buffalo Bisons Thursday night at PNC Field. Jose Rojas hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season and Taylor Trammell added a solo shot of his own in the losing effort.

A pair of solo homers put Buffalo on the board to start the contest. In the first at-bat of the game, Steward Berroa homered off starter Tanner Tully. With two outs, #14 Blue Jays' Prospect Damiano Palmegiani sent a four-seam fastball over the wall, giving the Bisons an early 2-0 advantage.

Buffalo hit back-to-back homers in the top of the fourth. After Max McDowell walked, Brian Serven blasted a two-run homer to right. Cam Eden followed with a 360-foot shot, making it 5-0 Buffalo.

In the top of the fifth, #5 Blue Jays Prospect Leo Jimenez was hit by a pitch and quickly stole second. Tirotta followed with an RBI double to make it 6-0 Bison.

But Rojas followed with a 394-foot blast to get the RailRiders on the board. SWB loaded the bases on free passes after that, but could not capitalize.

SWB relievers pitched out of a jam in the top of the sixth. With runners in scoring position and only one out, Cody Morris struck out Bryce Arnold and Oddanier Mosqueda fanned Berroa to finish the frame.

In the top of the seventh, Palmegiani homered for the second time in the game. His 3-run shot to center gave Buffalo a 9-1 lead.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Trammell drove SWB's second solo homer of the game 392 feet into right. Brandon Lockridge followed with a single and stole his 22nd base of the season. Jorbit Vivas walked for the third time in the game and Oswald Peraza singled in a run to make it 9-3. With runners on the corners, a wild pitch plated Vivas to get SWB within five capping the offense for the night.

Tully (L, 1-5) pitched 4.0 innings, striking out five while allowing five runs on four hits. #15 Blue Jays' Prospect Chad Dallas tossed 4.0 innings, striking out four giving up two hits and zero runs. Mike Mayers (W, 2-3) earned the win, throwing 1.1 innings, striking out two, and allowing no runs on no hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues their series with Buffalo on Friday night. Edgar Barclay starts for the RailRiders against a bullpen game for the Bisons. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 42-30

