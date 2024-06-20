Jumbo Shrimp August 17 Game Moved to August 16 Doubleheader

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Due to another event at the sports complex, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on August 17 has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, August 16, with both contests seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and tickets will be good for both games of the August 16 twin bill against the Memphis Redbirds.

Tickets to the August 17 rescheduled game may be exchanged through fans' My Tickets account, in-person (hours listed below) or over the phone at (904) 358-2846 at the Miller Electric Box Office for a ticket of equal or lesser value to any remaining 2024 regular season home game, subject to availability.

The Miller Electric Box Office in-season hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

