Sounds Fall to Bulls in Extras

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

NASHVILLE - Despite some late excitement provided by rehabbing Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell , the Nashville Sounds (36-36) were unable to pull off the late comeback, falling 4-3 in 12 innings to the Durham Bulls (35-37) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.

Through 11 innings, the Sounds found themselves still tied with Durham. The Bulls took what felt like a commanding lead in the top of the 12th. Logan Driscoll clobbered a two-run homer that gave the first multiple run lead for either team. The Bulls added another tally with a C.J. Hinojosa single that made it 4-1.

With one out, Mitchell found himself up to bat with a runner on second. The left-handed hitter struck a line drive that went under a diving Heriberto Hernandez in left field and rolled to the wall. Mitchell then turned on the jets, racing around the bases in 14.9 seconds for an inside-the-park home run. Though that brought the Sounds within a run, Erasmo Ramirez (S, 3) managed to get Brewer Hicklen to fly out and put the game away for the visitors.

In what finished as a thriller began as a pitchers duel. Neither starter went deep into the game, as DL Hall got just four outs on rehab assignment and Shane Boz battled through three scoreless innings, despite allowing four hits and three walks. Evan McKendry followed Hall and was stellar, working 5.2 innings. He gave up just two hits with seven strikeouts. James Meeker and Joel Kuhnel followed and kept Durham from scoring in the ninth and 10 th innings. Harold Chirino (1-3) took the loss, allowing four runs (2 ER) while pitching in the 11 th and 12 th innings for the Sounds.

Kameron Mizner tallied the game's first run with an RBI single to right that put Durham up 1-0 to start the 11 th. Yonny Hernández came through to tie it for Nashville in the bottom half, with his bloop single scoring Owen Miller that would eventually force a 12 th inning.

Mitchell found himself on base four times in the game with two hits and two walks. Vinny Capra also added a pair of singles with a walk. Hicklen, Miller and Freddy Zamora also stole one base in the contest.

The Sounds and Bulls are back in action tomorrow night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Chad Patrick (6-1, 2.86) will be on the bump for Nashville. Durham's starter will be Angel Sánchez (4-1, 2.10). The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Garrett Mitchell's inside-the-park home run was the first by a Sound since Alex Jackson hit an inside-the-park grand slam vs. Charlotte on April 22, 2022. Since joining the Sounds on rehab assignment on June 13, Mitchell is batting .269 (7-for-26) with a double, three home runs, six RBI and seven runs scored.

DL Hall (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) made his third appearance since June 13 on rehab assignment. The left-hander has a 3.60 ERA (4.0 IP/2 ER). He threw 36 pitches and 21 strikes.

This was the first Sounds game that neither team had scored through 10 innings since both Nashville and Colorado Springs were scoreless through 12 innings on May 8, 2014. Colorado Springs would win that game 1-0 in 13 innings in Colorado.

