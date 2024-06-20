Mets Sink Red Wings Wednesday Night

June 20, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings dropped their second-straight contest to Syracuse on a hot Wednesday night, 8-2. Nationals No. 2 prospect CF Dylan Crews launched his first Triple-A home run in the third, and 2B Darren Baker tied OF James Wood for the team lead with his 16th multi-hit performance of the season.

Syracuse opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, led off by a walk to SS Luisangel Acuña. The Venezuela native then stole second and advanced to third on a groundout by 2B Rylan Bannon. With two outs and the runner on third, RF Ben Gamel delivered a single past second base that scored Acuña, putting the Mets up 1-0 at the end of the first.

In the second inning, LF Rhylan Thomas walked and moved into scoring position via a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. DH Pablo Reyes then grounded out to second, and Thomas made his way to third. C Joe Hudson followed with another walk to bring up Acuña with two on base. The shortstop singled on a ground ball to right field that allowed Thomas to cross the plate and extend the lead to two.

Dylan Crews opened the away half of the third with a solo home run to cut the lead in half, his first career Triple-A hit. Darren Baker then singled on a ground ball to center and promptly stole second. The next batter, RF Harold Ramirez, tacked on another single to score Baker and tie the game at 2-2. The 27 year old

Download the Red Wings Rewards app today, use code RECAP for 25 extra points, and start winning exciting prizes! App Store | Google Play

After scoreless fourth and fifth, Syracuse gained momentum in the seventh on a leadoff walk by Rhylan Thomas. Hudson then singled on a ground ball to left field, and Acuña walked to load the bases. With 2B Rylan Bannon at the plate, Thomas scored on a balk, giving the Mets a 3-2 lead.

Syracuse stayed hot with a solo shot home run to left center by 1B Mike Brosseau in the bottom of the seventh, his eighth of the season. Rochester's pitching was able to escape the remainder of the inning with no further damage, sending the game to the eighth with a 4-2 deficit.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Pablo Reyes led off with a single to left-center. Joe Hudson then drew his second walk of the night, and on a sacrifice bunt, Reyes and Hudson each moved up a base. Two batters later, Bannon drove both of them home with a double to left field to extend the lead to four. The scoring didn't stop there as 3B Brett Baty launched a two-run homer to right center, swelling the Mets lead to 8-2.

The Red Wings were unable to overcome the six-run deficit despite drawing a pair of walks, sealing an 8-2 Mets victory to give them a 2-0 series lead.

RHP Thaddeus Ward made his 14th start on Wednesday night for Rochester. The former UCF Knight went 4.1 innings, allowing two earned on four hits while striking out two and walking four. LHP Adonis Medina followed in relief, facing his former team in his 22nd appearance of the season. The 27-year-old's 1.1 innings saw an earned run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks. LHP Joe La Sorsa entered the game for the next 1.1 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on a solo home run. Starting in the bottom of the eighth, RHP Rico Garcia took over on the mound for the Wings. In his 23rd appearance, the former Colorado Rockies draft pick threw 1.0 inning, allowing four earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.

Wednesday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to CF Dylan Crews. The LSU product finished 1-for-5 and became the first player to homer for their first hit as a Red Wing since Blake Rutherford on June 17 last season. On the road with Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, Crews is hitting .292 (26-for-89) with five of his six home runs.

Rochester and Syracuse are back at it Thursday night for the third of their six-game set. Rochester will send RHP Joan Adon to the mound against Mets RHP Dom Hamel. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Don't Miss Out on Rewards! Download the Red Wings Rewards app today to earn points, access exclusive content, and win exciting prizes. Start earning points for attending games, buying merchandise, and more! Use code RECAP for an additional 25 points and unlock exclusive experiences and rewards!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.