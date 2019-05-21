Three in the Ninth Does the Trick, Sea Dogs Win 9-8 at Trenton

Trenton, N.J. - The Portland Sea Dogs (13-29) trailed 8-6 after eight innings but scored three times in the ninth inning, defeating the Trenton Thunder (25-17), 9-8 on Tuesday night at Arm & Hammer Park. Portland snapped an eight-game losing streak and ten straight losses away from Maine.

Jhon Nunez knocked in the game-winning run, delivering a two-out RBI double on an 0-2 count off losing pitcher Matt Wivinis (0-1). Nunez batted after Luke Tendler reached base on a catcher's interference. Earlier in the frame, Josh Tobias (2-for-4, two 2B) knocked in the first run of the rally with a double and Cody Asche (2-for-3, RBI, 2 BB) tied the game with a single.

Brian Ellington (1-0) earned his first win in the Red Sox system, allowing one unearned run over 1.2 innings. Jordan Weems worked a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

Portland fell behind 3-0 in the second inning, as Brian Johnson (MLB Rehab) yielded three unearned runs. Johnson fanned four batters over 1.2 innings and walked one in his second MLB Rehab appearance. Portland chipped away against Garrett Whitlock, receiving an RBI from Brett Netzer. In the fourth trailing 4-1, Luke Tendler nailed an RBI single to right field, C.J. Chatham provided a run-scoring ground out, and Jeremy Rivera lined a run-scoring single.

Trenton grabbed a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Jorge Saez off Darwinzon Hernandez. Hernandez relieved Johnson in the second inning, allowing four runs on four hits, four walks, and fanned eight over 4.2 innings pitched.

The Sea Dogs would rally again in their seventh inning. Bobby Dalbec led off with a homer to tie the game at five. Tate Matheny gave the 'Dogs their first lead with a sacrifice fly. In the Trenton seventh, they went ahead on a homer by Chris Gittens and a single from Brandon Wagner. Trenton added an unearned run in the eighth.

Portland received one RBI from all nine starters and at least one hit from the entire lineup.

