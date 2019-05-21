Diaz Dominates Again in 5-0 Fisher Cats Win

Manchester, NH - A three-run home run from Christian Williams provided more than enough offense for pitching prospect Yennsy Diaz (W, 4-3), who led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 5-0 win over the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday Night at Delta Dental Stadium.

For the second consecutive start, Diaz twirled seven two-hit shutout innings, and now has a 15-inning scoreless streak. He struck out a season-high eight batters and walked just two. The 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic was added to the Blue Jays 40-man roster this past offseason.

Altoona starter Sean Brady (L, 1-2) battled with Diaz for 6.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on a fifth inning RBI single from Brock Lundquist. The Fisher Cats added to the 1-0 lead with a four-run seventh inning.

New Hampshire rallied with a Forrest Wall single and a fielding error that put runners on the corners, and Vinny Capra made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left. After a walk to Kevin Smith, Williams launched his first Double-A homer, a three-run blast over the right field fence. It traveled an estimated 440 feet.

Vinny Nittoli handled a scoreless eighth inning in his Fisher Cats debut, and Jackson McClelland took care of the final three outs.

The Fisher Cats (20-22) continue the series with the Curve (22-21) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Hector Perez (2-2, 6.82 ERA) is slated to start for New Hampshire against southpaw Cam Vieaux (2-2, 2.84 ERA) for Altoona.

The Fisher Cats play at home through next Monday, Memorial Day. For ticket information, visit www.nhfishercats.com.

