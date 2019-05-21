Diaz Dominates Again in 5-0 Fisher Cats Win
May 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, NH - A three-run home run from Christian Williams provided more than enough offense for pitching prospect Yennsy Diaz (W, 4-3), who led the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) to a 5-0 win over the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday Night at Delta Dental Stadium.
For the second consecutive start, Diaz twirled seven two-hit shutout innings, and now has a 15-inning scoreless streak. He struck out a season-high eight batters and walked just two. The 22-year-old from Azua, Dominican Republic was added to the Blue Jays 40-man roster this past offseason.
Altoona starter Sean Brady (L, 1-2) battled with Diaz for 6.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on a fifth inning RBI single from Brock Lundquist. The Fisher Cats added to the 1-0 lead with a four-run seventh inning.
New Hampshire rallied with a Forrest Wall single and a fielding error that put runners on the corners, and Vinny Capra made it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left. After a walk to Kevin Smith, Williams launched his first Double-A homer, a three-run blast over the right field fence. It traveled an estimated 440 feet.
Vinny Nittoli handled a scoreless eighth inning in his Fisher Cats debut, and Jackson McClelland took care of the final three outs.
The Fisher Cats (20-22) continue the series with the Curve (22-21) on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Hector Perez (2-2, 6.82 ERA) is slated to start for New Hampshire against southpaw Cam Vieaux (2-2, 2.84 ERA) for Altoona.
The Fisher Cats play at home through next Monday, Memorial Day. For ticket information, visit www.nhfishercats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from May 21, 2019
- Jones with Three Hits in 7-3 Loss to Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Magnificent Manning Muffles Yard Goats - Hartford Yard Goats
- Fisher Cats' Diaz Dazzles, Leads Shutout of Curve - Altoona Curve
- Diaz Dominates Again in 5-0 Fisher Cats Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Sea Dogs Game Notes May 21st at Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Brian Johnson Starts on Tuesday in Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (May 21-27) - Akron RubberDucks
- Erie SeaWolves at Hartford Yard Goats - Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
- Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Akron - Harrisburg Senators
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #40 Rumble Ponies (24-15) at Bowie Baysox (16-27) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Diaz Dominates Again in 5-0 Fisher Cats Win
- Week-Long Fisher Cats Homestand Starts Tuesday
- Murphy's 10 Ks Lead NH to 9-3 Win in Front of 6,906 Fans
- Diaz's Two-Hit Shutout Leads NH to Game 1 Win in Tuesday's DH Split
- Monday's Fisher Cats - Fightin Phils DH Postponed