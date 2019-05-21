Akron RubberDucks Homestand Highlights (May 21-27)

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are back tonight at Canal Park to kick off a seven-game homestand running through Memorial Day, and there is plenty to get excited about including giveaways, special guests, and LOTS of fireworks! In addition, tonight's game features a Mighty Ducks themed T-Shirt giveaway, tomorrow is a celebration of Akron's Heritage, Friday is Military Appreciation Night, and Saturday Mayor Goldie Wilson (actor Don Fullilove) will be at Canal Park with a Delorean for Quack to the Future Night, with 1,000 Goldie Wilson bobbleheads as giveaways (1st 1,000 fans)!

For those who love fireworks, Memorial Weekend starts with three consecutive nights of fireworks, presented by KeyBank! Friday features Kenny Chesney fireworks, Saturday has Huey Lewis and The News fireworks, and Sunday's special 6:35 p.m. start features MC Hammer fireworks! This all leads into Monday's Memorial Day Remembrance at 1:05 p.m.

Tickets for the homestand start at $5 and fans can purchase tickets by stopping at the RubberDucks Box Office at Canal Park. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On gamedays, it is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through the end of the game, and Sundays it opens at 11 a.m. through game's end. Tickets are also available by calling 330-253-5151 or on www.akronrubberducks.com.

Downtown Akron Construction Update: Because of ongoing construction projects around downtown Akron, parking and driving may be affected. Please visit DriveAkron.com and Akronrubberducks.com for more road updates as the downtown construction project continues to progress.

May 21-27 Homestand Highlights

T-SHIRT TUESDAY - May 21 vs. Harrisburg (6:35 p.m.), presented by Aaron's, 1590 WAKR and First National Bank

Probables: Harrisburg - LHP Ben Braymer (3-1, 2.51) vs. Akron - LHP Sam Hentges (1-5, 4.69)

"I AM A DUCK" - Mighty Ducks D2 - The Mighty Ducks will take the field. It's the celebration of our favorite hockey film.

T-Shirt Tuesday - Every Tuesday home game features a different t-shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans! Collect all nine themed shirts!

WELLNESS WEDNESDAY - May 22 vs. Harrisburg (6:35 p.m.), presented by Summa Health and Sunny 101.7

Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Wil Crowe (4-2, 2.66) vs. Akron - RHP Eli Morgan (0-0, 2.61)

Akronight - "Blast from the Past" - Celebrating the History of Akron Akron's history is colorful, diverse, and inspiring. We're going to take a trip back to highlight the events of what makes the City of Akron... Akron

Craft Beer Night - Every Wednesday a local craft brewery will feature its products at Canal Park. This week it's Mucky Duck Brewery!

Thirsty Thursday - May 23 vs. Harrisburg (10:35 a.m.) - presented by Budweiser and ESPN Cleveland

Probables: Harrisburg - RHP Jackson Tretault (2-1, 3.79) vs. Akron - RHP Aaron CIvale (2-0, 3.27)

Thirsty Thursday - Enjoy $1 soft drink specials at every Thursday home game!

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - May 24 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by FirstEnergy, Akron Beacon Journal and 98.1 KDD

Military Appreciation Night - The RubberDucks will once again honor the men and women who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Services.

Kenny Chesney Fireworks - Presented by KeyBank

Electric Blue Friday - The RubberDucks normally wear their unique electric blue jerseys and fans will be treated to post-game fireworks after every Friday home game! Presented by FirstEnergy.

GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - May 25 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by Northern Ohio Honda Dealers and 97.5 WONE

"Honesty, Decency, Integrity." - Quack to the Future Night There's a new mayor in town. Mayor Goldie Wilson from "Back to the Future" will be at Canal Park... And we hear he's bringing the Delorean with him!

Goldie Wilson Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 Fans)- Presented by Repros

Huey Lewis and the News Fireworks- Presented by KeyBank

Giveaway Saturday - Presented by Northern Ohio Hondo Dealers/ 97.5 WONE

FAMILY FUNDAY - May 26 vs. Richmond (6:35 p.m.), presented by Akron Children's Hospital / KIDJAM! Radio - powered by The Summit

Ninja Turtles Night - We're celebrating our favorite Ninja... Reptiles! Your kids should be ready for an action-packed day with the RubberDucks...cowabunga!

MC Hammer Fireworks - Presented by KeyBank

Family FUNday - Families can come early to play catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by FedEx Custom Critical!

MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBERANCE - May 27 vs. Richmond (1:05 p.m.), presented by Cleveland.com / 94.9 WQMX

A game in which those who died during active military service will be remembered.

Charity Begins at Home (CBAH) - Court Appointed Special Advocates and Vorys, Sater, Seymour, and Pease LLP

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron. For more information, call 330-253-5151 or visit www.akronrubberducks.com.

