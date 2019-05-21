Harrisburg Senators Game Information at Akron

LAST GAME

Altoona plated two runs in the 8th inning and went on to beat the Senators 6-4 Sunday afternoon. It was a see saw game that saw Altoona take a 2-0 lead in the second. The Senators then scored the next four runs in the game with a run in the third and three more in the 5th before Altoona rallied and scored the final four runs in the contest. Altoona retired the final 11 Sens batters to the plate.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks meet for the first time this year in game one of a three-game series tonight at Canal Park.

This is the first of nine games between the teams with six being at Canal Park. The Sens begin tonight with a 7.0 game lead over Altoona and an 8.0 game lead over Erie.

Harrisburg is 6-4 over their last 10 games but 8-9 in May.

After play ended April 30, they had an 8.5 game so they've seen a game and a half trimmed off the lead in three weeks of play. The first half ends four weeks from tonight.

AKRON

They're 19-23 and in fourth place in the Western Division, trailing the Senators by 10.0 games.

The Ducks are 8-12 at home and 11-11 on the road and are 5-5 in their past 10 games. They're just 2-8 in 1R games.

Akron has five MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster.

ROSTER

Harrisburg currently has 25 active players with three players on the injured list. Of the 25 active players, 18 have spent their entire career with the Nationals.

There are 11 Double-A rookies on the roster and four players have big league experience.

Of the 12 pitchers on the active roster, only Jacob Condra-Bogan wasn't homegrown.

The Sens have 8 MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their roster.

FILIBUSTERS

Their 39 home runs lead the Eastern League and they lead the league in 2Bs with 74.

Of the 39 home runs the Sens have hit, 25 by LH, 6 by RH and 8 by SH.

The Sens have 28 games remaining in the first half. Of the remaining games, 14 are home and 14 away; 19 are NL and 9 are AL; and 8 are against West opponents and 20 are against the East.

After starting May 3-6, they're now 8-9. They're hitting just .227 and averaging 3.6 runs per game offensively and on the mound, they have a 4.41 ERA.

